ARE YOU CONTRIBUTING TO THE OPIOID CRISIS?

In February of this year, Chief Robert Burby and the

Texas City Police Department partnered with BACODA

to bring local experts together to discuss the

looming Opioid Crisis that threatens every part of our

community and our country. As a result of that educational

process, Texas City is acquiring a Drug Drop

Off Box which will be located at the Texas City Police

Department for the purpose of simplifying the drugs

that end up being kept in homes across our city.

Those drugs are a clear and present danger to us all

simply because they can an do get into the hands of

young people with no idea of the danger inherent in

swallowing a mixture of random pills for kicks.

So this Friday, at 10:00 am, there will be a ribbon

cutting to introduce the community to the Drop Off

Box and hopefully shine a light on the importance of

responsibly ridding the danger of prescription drugs

getting into the wrong hands. It takes a village to raise

a child and it takes a village to protect one too. We all

have a responsibility to become educated about the

dangers of prescription drug addiction and equally

as important to be aware of the possibility of unused

drugs, even those that might seem harmless to us,

getting into the hands of someone unaware of or

uncaring about the lethal possibilities of mixing one

“harmless” drug with another.

Too often, unused prescription drugs find their way

into the wrong hands. That’s dangerous and often

tragic. That’s why it was great to see thousands of

folks from across the country clean out their medicine

cabinets and turn in – safely and anonymously – a record

amount of prescription drugs.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses

a crucial public safety and public health issue.

According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug

Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans abused controlled

prescription drugs. The study shows that a

majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained

from family and friends, often from the home medicine

cabinet. The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide

an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction

and overdose deaths.

If you are interested in learning more about all the

many parts the Texas City Police Department plays

in educating and protecting our community, the Texas

City Police Department is currently taking applications

for the next Citizens Police Academy Course.

The course is a window into the operations of the

Texas City Police Department for citizens who are interested

in how their police department serves their

community. The course includes information on state

laws, local ordinances, police procedures, special

units, court systems and proceedings, and the cooperative

efforts with other city departments such

as Emergency Management and the Fire Department.

Other cooperating agencies are represented

by presentations from the Auto Crimes Task Force,

Joint Terrorism Task Force, Galveston County District

Attorney’s Office, and others when available. For

more information on the Explorer Program or CPA,

contact Cpl. Tim Herd, (409) 643-5722 ext. 2719.