CONGRATULATIONS TCHS INDOOR PERCUSSION! STELLAR!
On Saturday, April 15, the Texas City High School Indoor Percussion Unit attended
the TCGC State contest. It is with great Sting pride that we announce they
received 4th place with a score of 84.225. We are very proud of their efforts and
the long hours of their hard work. Please join us in Congratulating these students
and their directors on a job well done!
Benjamin Guillotte, Assistant Band Director, Percussion Coordinator, Jared Angel,
Percussion tech; TCHS Alumnus, Joven Whidbee, Program Coordinator,
Matthew Raines, Director of Bands & Joseph Figarelli, Director of Performing
and Visual Arts
