GET THOSE PILLS OUT OF YOUR CABINET!

Galveston Police Department & Texas City Police Department

are taking back unwanted prescription drugs Saturday 4-28

[Galveston, TX] – On Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the

Galveston Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration

will give the public its 15th opportunity in 7 years to prevent pill

abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired,

unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for

disposal to Galveston Police Department at 601 54th St., Galveston,

TX 77551 OR Texas City Police Department at 1004 9th Avenue N,

Texas City, TX 77590. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or

sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous,

no questions asked.

Last fall Americans turned in 456 tons (912,000 pounds) of prescription

drugs at more than 5,300 sites operated by the DEA and

almost 4,300 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall,

in its 14 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken

in more than 9 million pounds—more than 4,500 tons—of pills.

This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue.

Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible

to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in

the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings

and overdoses due to these drugs. The Substance Abuse and

Mental Health Services Administration’s National Survey on Drug

Use and Health shows year after year that the majority of misused

and abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends,

including someone else’s medication being stolen from the home

medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their

usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them

down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential

safety and health hazards.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or

about the April 28th, 2018 Take Back Day event, go to www.DEATake-

Back.com or contact Jennifer Hart, galveston.ccp@bacoda.org.