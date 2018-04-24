By: Jose Boix

On Tuesday February 13, 2018, the Texas City Independent School District (TCISD) Trustees unanimously voted to call a bond election to be

placed on the May 5, 2018 ballot. The single proposition totaling about $136.1 Million, will address these three main elements of critical need: Aging Facilities: Building a new Manuel Guajardo, Jr. Elementary, La Marque Primary School, La Marque Elementary School, La Marque Middle School and repair and/or replace several other roofs and parking lots. Safety & Security: A general upgrade of securing

entrances, adding improved campus communication system and additional cameras, plus improving the lighting and fencing.

Technology: Provide one laptop for each student in Grades 7-12 and improved Wireless access and network hardware. Such decisive action

was made after reviewing and evaluating the recommendations submitted to them by the TCISD District Citizen’s Facilities Advisory Committee (CFAC). The CFAC was comprised by individuals from the communities served by the school district and representing the diverse

and complex interest of the district. As a CFAC committee member I would like to share three important factors for your consideration:

Our recommendations were developed by consensus to be fiscally conservative, emphasizing cost effective solutions and consistent with the

findings of a wide-spread community survey. The CFAC’s recommendations were also consistent with all the needs of our unified district, the drastic effects of Harvey and undeniable project urgency. The timing of this project is considered crucial; waiting any longer will only serve to the detriment of all our students’ education. We cannot extend the timing of students, teachers and staff housed in trailers, many located away from homes. When evaluating cost of repairs, especially to buildings damaged by Harvey, if such costs are about 50% of the assessed building value, the repaired building must be brought to current code. These codes would include elevation, facilities, etc. An important reason helping us suggest building new versus repair. As a retired engineer and a Texas City resident of 53 years, with two TCISD alumni daughters, I understand the value of education. It is paramount, that as a community, we continue to invest our time, talents and treasure to help raise the education of ALL our students to the next level of excellence. Education is our future; help us touch tomorrow…today!

Please get out and vote FOR the proposed $136.1 M Bond. All voting will take place at Texas City’s Nessler Center, 2010 Fifth Avenue North and Carver Park Community Center, 6415 Park Ave. and La Marque Community Room, 1109-B Bayou Rd. Early voting will be April 23 to 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 30 to May 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Election Day is Saturday, May 5 and polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

José Boix, Friends of TCISD 1821-20th Avenue North, Texas City, TX 77590 Phone: 409.945.0492 Email: jaboix@aol.com