STANDING ON GUARD FOR STINGS: TC’S BULLOCK NAMED TOP DEFENDER IN 23-5A
TEXAS CITY had four players placed on the 23-5A all-district boys soccer team, FOR AREA ATHLETES
with senior Dillon Bullock receiving defensive most valuable player honors after
helping the Stingarees reach the bidistrict round of the state playoffs.
Making the first team for Texas City was senior midfielder Eric Cabrera, senior
midfielder/defender Jonathan Castillo, junior midfielder Alex Paz and junior forward
Carlos Rodriguez. The Stings also had four members on the second team
as junior midfielder Alex Aguilera, junior defender/midfielder Chandler Pickett,
junior forward Juan Rodriguez and goalie Alex Ramirez.
Senior goalie Ely Juarez, junior midfielder Ricardo Robledo and senior defender
CJ Ramirez each represented Texas City among the honorable mentions.
Senior defender Kenneth Williams received first team honors for Santa Fe while
junior Micah Cerda was named to the second team. Sophomore defender Jason
Montes and senior Hayden Featheree placed on the honorable mention team for
the Indians.
Galveston Ball was represented on the first team by Zane Seigel while Edwin
Santos made the second team for the Tors. Sergio Rojas and Michael Tovar each
made honorable mention.
Galena Park junior midfielder Carlos Quinones was named the district most
valuable player. Senior forward Cameron Walker of Fort Bend Elkins took home
the offensive MVP award while Shadow Creek senior Guillermo Vazquez was
named the district’s top goalie. Galena Park senior defender Gustavo Gloria
was chosen as the newcomer of the year with Chad Monk of Galena Park being
named coach of the year.
