STANDING ON GUARD FOR STINGS: TC’S BULLOCK NAMED TOP DEFENDER IN 23-5A

TEXAS CITY had four players placed on the 23-5A all-district boys soccer team, FOR AREA ATHLETES

with senior Dillon Bullock receiving defensive most valuable player honors after

helping the Stingarees reach the bidistrict round of the state playoffs.

Making the first team for Texas City was senior midfielder Eric Cabrera, senior

midfielder/defender Jonathan Castillo, junior midfielder Alex Paz and junior forward

Carlos Rodriguez. The Stings also had four members on the second team

as junior midfielder Alex Aguilera, junior defender/midfielder Chandler Pickett,

junior forward Juan Rodriguez and goalie Alex Ramirez.

Senior goalie Ely Juarez, junior midfielder Ricardo Robledo and senior defender

CJ Ramirez each represented Texas City among the honorable mentions.

Senior defender Kenneth Williams received first team honors for Santa Fe while

junior Micah Cerda was named to the second team. Sophomore defender Jason

Montes and senior Hayden Featheree placed on the honorable mention team for

the Indians.

Galveston Ball was represented on the first team by Zane Seigel while Edwin

Santos made the second team for the Tors. Sergio Rojas and Michael Tovar each

made honorable mention.

Galena Park junior midfielder Carlos Quinones was named the district most

valuable player. Senior forward Cameron Walker of Fort Bend Elkins took home

the offensive MVP award while Shadow Creek senior Guillermo Vazquez was

named the district’s top goalie. Galena Park senior defender Gustavo Gloria

was chosen as the newcomer of the year with Chad Monk of Galena Park being

named coach of the year.