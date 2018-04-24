SUMMER SANITY SAVERS FOR PARENTS

Summer vacation is only a few weeks away. I remember

that feeling of dread back when my son was in

elementary and middle school. I saw my freedom

vanishing – the freedom to do errands, go shopping

or have lunch with friends – disappear when school

closed for 2 and 1/2 months. With no family nearby to

babysit my young son, my only resource was a one

day a week Mother’s Day Out church nursery.

I eventually found out about other child-related

programs available in my community which probably

saved my life and my sanity. That was back in the 70s

and early 80s. Today there are many more choices.

One of the best of these in many local communities

is the local public library. These libraries now offer

a variety of activities for toddlers to teens. It’s not

limited to reading programs these days. Today’s column

is aimed at giving you a brief overview of what’s

available at Texas City‘s Moore Memorial Library this

coming summer.

The Summer Reading Program still exists but in a

much more updated version. There is a division – the

Growing Reader – for children 12 years and younger

– who listen to or have help reading stories. The second

division is the Reader, for older children able to

read on their own. For every 40 books or 10 hours

read, kids get to choose a book from the prize box.

There is no limit to how many times you can turn in

a book log so the more they read, the more books

they receive. Teenagers 13-18 receive a free book

for the first 10 hours they read and an entry into a

drawing for a bookstore gift card. For each additional

10 hours of reading, the teens receive another entry

for the drawing. (Adults can also participate to earn

tickets for the bookstore gift card drawing.) Teen and

adult reading logs will be available at the reference

desk while children’s reading logs can be picked up

in the children’s department. For more information

about summer reading programs, visit the reference

desk or call 409-643-5977.

But as those television commercials say, wait

– there’s more! On Tuesday, June 12, the Houston

Museum of Natural Science docents from the Docents-

to-Go program will present a program, Birds,

featuring a variety of birds and their fascinating ancestral

roots. The museum will bring real artifacts

and specimens to see and touch.

The Moody Gardens Road Show will visit on June

26 to talk more about a specific bird: the penguin.

Those attending can learn about penguins’ palaces

and different types of penguins and their habitats.

And on Tuesday, July 3 the Houston Museum of

Natural Science docents will return for the program

Authentic Africa, about the rich and varied history,

geography, peoples and cultures of Africa. These

programs are for children ages 6-12 and will take

place in the Holland Meeting Room.

All of the above information is just a sample of this

summer’s offerings. There are Storytimes as well as

some really interesting craft activities and a Teen

Summer Book Bash and much more. All of these activities

are free! I’ll try to provide more info in a future

column. Meanwhile you can stop by Moore Memorial

at 1701 9th Avenue North in Texas City and pick up

the Moore Times April edition and learn more.