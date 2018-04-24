THEY MAY CALL IT SPANISH MOSS BUT THE DEEP SOUTH IS NOTHING WITHOUT IT!

By: William M. Johnson

Spanish moss has been called both picturesque and

spooky, but whatever you think of it, Spanish moss

draping live oaks and bald cypress contributes a lot to

the look of some southern landscapes.

Spanish moss (Tillandsia usneoides) is a flowering,

epiphytic plant belonging to the bromeliad family.

This makes it related to the plant that produces pineapples,

which also is a bromeliad.

Widely distributed along the coastal strip of the

southeastern United States from southern Virginia to

eastern Texas, Spanish moss occurs across coastal

areas of Texas. But, oddly enough, it can be either

very common or very rare depending on the location.

I frequently receive questions from people who

are concerned that Spanish moss is damaging their

trees. Contrary to what many people believe, Spanish

moss is not a parasite and does not injure a tree by

obtaining any nourishment from it.

As an epiphyte, Spanish moss lives on the tree but

is independent of it. It uses the tree only for support

and does not invade the living tissue like mistletoe

and other parasitic plants.

Spanish moss gets everything it needs from light,

rainwater and air. Like other green plants, Spanish

moss uses light in a process called photosynthesis to

create its food from carbon dioxide and water. Dust in

the air also supplies some needed mineral nutrients.

Spanish moss has the ability to absorb quantities of

moisture into its leaves when it rains. The gray scales

that cover the leaves and give this plant its characteristic

appearance help with this process. The gray

scales trap water underneath them when it rains, and

the moisture is then gradually absorbed by the plant.

Live oaks and bald cypress seem especially well

suited for harboring this plant, and many of our older

live oaks and bald cypress have at least some Spanish

moss in them. But Spanish moss may be seen

growing in many other tree species, as well as on

dead trees, fences and even electrical power lines.

Because people sometimes see Spanish moss

growing on a dead branch or tree, they mistakenly

think the moss killed the branch or the tree, which is

incorrect. The branch or tree died for other reasons,

and the moss is simply growing there.

Although Spanish moss does not obtain any nourishment

from a tree, under certain circumstances

it can become a nuisance. If a weak limb becomes

heavily laden with moss, it could break off. Spanish

moss causes the most trouble in economic crop trees

such as pecans. In shade trees, the only real reason

for removing the moss is if you don’t like the way it

looks – not because of any damage it might do.

If removal of moss is necessary, mechanical removal

is the preferred method. There are no herbicides

labeled for controlling Spanish moss in trees. A

long pole with a hook or a long-handled rake is useful

to remove moss from lower branches. Many tree

companies will perform mechanical removal with a

bucket truck to reach high branches.

On the other hand, some people want moss to grow

in trees that don’t have any moss in them. You may

gather living moss and simply hang it from branches

in the tree where you want it to grow. If the growing

conditions are to its liking, the moss will become established

and grow in the tree. If

not, it will die. There is nothing

you can do if that happens–except

perhaps try again.

In nature, most new Spanish

moss plants sprout from a

seed. The tiny, greenish flowers

of Spanish moss produce a

seed pod that turns brown and

splits open when mature. The

seeds inside are equipped with

feathery parachutes that allow

them to float through the air like

dandelion seeds until they lodge

on a tree trunk or other suitable

spot to grow. Strands and tiny

pieces of moss carried by wind

or birds to suitable locations also

can grow into new plants.

In former times, moss had a

variety of uses in upholstery.

It was used to stuff everything

from car cushions to horse collars,

but it was mainly used in furniture

manufacturing. Fresh moss was gathered and

cured by wetting it down and packing it in trenches or

pits. It usually remained in the pits for six months to

eight months, in which time the outer covering rotted

off, leaving the inner strand.

At the moss factory it was then sorted and cleaned

and baled for shipment. Quite a few southern gardeners

made at least a part-time living from collecting

Spanish moss. The last operating factory in the South

was located in Gainesville, FL. That factory burned

down in 1958 and did not reopen.

Although Spanish moss is reported to be sensitive

to air pollution; you would think it would not grow in

urban areas with lots of cars but you can occasionally

see it growing in landscapes across the Galveston/

Houston region.

Spanish moss also adds character to many live

oaks in local parks. Whether you appreciate its appearance

or wish it would go away, remember Spanish

moss is harmless to the trees.