THIRD ANNUAL PLEASURE PIER SEAWALL CLEAN UP & BUTT HUNT
Pleasure Pier invites area residents and visitors
to participate in the Third Annual Pleasure
Pier Seawall Clean Up & Butt Hunt, taking
place Friday, May 4th from 4:30 – 7:00
p.m. 28% of beach and ocean debris is comprised
of cigarette butts and Pleasure Pier, in
tandem with the Bay Area Council on Drugs
& Alcohol and the Galveston County Tobacco
Task Force, is excited to continue the tradition
of keeping the Galveston Seawall beautiful.
The annual event continues to grow in
volunteer numbers, as well as the number of
collected cigarette butts, climbing to
over 20,000 in 2016 and over 40 pounds of
cigarette butts in 2017.
WHEN: Friday, May 44:30 – 7:00 p.m. WHERE: START: Fish Tales Restaurant
END: Pleasure Pier
2502 Seawall Boulevard Galveston, Texas 77550
WHY YOUR HELP IS SO IMPORTANT
Cigarettes make up more than one-third—
nearly 38 percent—of all collected litter. Disposing
of cigarettes on the ground or out of a
car is so common that 75 percent of smokers
report doing it. All these cigarette butts cost
big bucks to clean up. Cities spend between
$3 million and $16 million on cigarette cleanup.
Cigarettes contain more than 7,000 chemicals,
such as arsenic (used to kill rats) and
formaldehyde (used to preserve dead animals,
and humans, too). Littered cigarette
butts leach toxic chemicals into the environment
and can contaminate water. The toxic
exposure can poison fish, as well as animals
who eat cigarette butts. It may look like cotton,
but 98 percent of cigarette filters are
made of plastic fibers (cellulose acetate) that
are tightly packed together, which leads to
an estimated 1.69 billion pounds of cigarette
butts winding up as toxic trash each year.
