Pleasure Pier invites area residents and visitors

to participate in the Third Annual Pleasure

Pier Seawall Clean Up & Butt Hunt, taking

place Friday, May 4th from 4:30 – 7:00

p.m. 28% of beach and ocean debris is comprised

of cigarette butts and Pleasure Pier, in

tandem with the Bay Area Council on Drugs

& Alcohol and the Galveston County Tobacco

Task Force, is excited to continue the tradition

of keeping the Galveston Seawall beautiful.

The annual event continues to grow in

volunteer numbers, as well as the number of

collected cigarette butts, climbing to

over 20,000 in 2016 and over 40 pounds of

cigarette butts in 2017.

WHEN: Friday, May 44:30 – 7:00 p.m. WHERE: START: Fish Tales Restaurant

END: Pleasure Pier

2502 Seawall Boulevard Galveston, Texas 77550

WHY YOUR HELP IS SO IMPORTANT

Cigarettes make up more than one-third—

nearly 38 percent—of all collected litter. Disposing

of cigarettes on the ground or out of a

car is so common that 75 percent of smokers

report doing it. All these cigarette butts cost

big bucks to clean up. Cities spend between

$3 million and $16 million on cigarette cleanup.

Cigarettes contain more than 7,000 chemicals,

such as arsenic (used to kill rats) and

formaldehyde (used to preserve dead animals,

and humans, too). Littered cigarette

butts leach toxic chemicals into the environment

and can contaminate water. The toxic

exposure can poison fish, as well as animals

who eat cigarette butts. It may look like cotton,

but 98 percent of cigarette filters are

made of plastic fibers (cellulose acetate) that

are tightly packed together, which leads to

an estimated 1.69 billion pounds of cigarette

butts winding up as toxic trash each year.