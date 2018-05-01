Who would have thought that two hundred pounds of old and unused prescription drugs would have been collected in half a day? That is about what BACODA gathered in Texas City and Galveston this last Saturday. No telling what the numbers look like nationwide!

Eliminating that much chemical wasted from our water is a great accomplishment and when we think of the probability of much of that 200 pounds ending up in the wrong hands, Saturday was a very, very special day! Every day in the US, 2,500 youth (12 to 17) abuse a prescription

pain reliever for the first time. Prescription drug abuse, while most prevalent in the US, is a problem in many areas around the world

including Europe, Southern Africa and South Asia. In the US alone, more than 15 million people abuse prescription drugs, more than the

combined number who reported abusing cocaine, hallucinogens, inhalants and heroin. In 2006 in the United States, 2.6 million people abused prescription drugs for the first time. A 2007 survey in the US found that 3.3% of 12- to 17-year-olds and 6% of 17- to 25-year-olds had abused prescription drugs in the past month. Prescription drug abuse causes the largest percentage of deaths from drug overdosing. Of

the 22,400 drug overdose deaths in the US in 2005, opioid painkillers were the most commonly found drug, accounting for 38.2%

of these deaths. In 2005, 4.4 million teenagers (aged 12 to 17) in the US admitted to taking prescription painkillers, and 2.3 million took a prescription stimulant such as Ritalin. 2.2 million abused over-the-counter drugs such as cough syrup. The average age for first-time users is

now 13 to 14. Depressants, opioids and antidepressants are responsible for more overdose deaths (45%) than cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and amphetamines (39%) combined. In the United States, the most deaths used to take place in inner cities in African-American neighborhoods, but they have now been overtaken by white rural communities. The same trend can be seen in the rates of hospitalization for substance abuse and emergency hospitalization for overdoses. Of the 1.4 million drug-related emergency room admissions in 2005, 598,542 were associated with abuse of pharmaceuticals alone or with other drugs. By survey, almost 50% of teens believe that prescription drugs are much safer than illegal street drugs—60% to 70% say that home medicine cabinets are their source of drugs.

According to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse at Columbia University, teens who abuse prescription drugs are twice as likely to use alcohol, five times more likely to use marijuana, and twelve to twenty times more likely to use illegal street drugs such as heroin, Ecstasy and cocaine than teens who do not abuse prescription drugs. In 2007, the Drug Enforcement Administration found that abuse of the painkiller Fentanyl killed more than 1,000 people that year in the US. It is thirty to fifty times more powerful than heroin.