University Of Houston Clear Lake recently hosted a

lunch which honored the finalists and nominee for

the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation’s Piper Professor

Award. Pictured, from left, are: Robert Phalen,

associate professor of industrial hygiene and safety;

Dilan Perera-Diltz, associate professor of counselor

education; Hisham Al-Mubaid, associate professor

of computer science and computer information systems;

Randy Seevers, associate professor of special

education; Sarah Costello, assistant professor of art

history and this year’s nominee; Renee Lastrapes, assistant

professor of education research and assessment;

Khondker Shajadul Hasan, assistant professor

of computer science; Keith Parsons, professor of philosophy

and the nominee for 2010, and Mary Short,

professor of clinical psychology. –Photo Courtesy

UHCL