University Of Houston Clear Lake recently hosted a
lunch which honored the finalists and nominee for
the Minnie Stevens Piper Foundation’s Piper Professor
Award. Pictured, from left, are: Robert Phalen,
associate professor of industrial hygiene and safety;
Dilan Perera-Diltz, associate professor of counselor
education; Hisham Al-Mubaid, associate professor
of computer science and computer information systems;
Randy Seevers, associate professor of special
education; Sarah Costello, assistant professor of art
history and this year’s nominee; Renee Lastrapes, assistant
professor of education research and assessment;
Khondker Shajadul Hasan, assistant professor
of computer science; Keith Parsons, professor of philosophy
and the nominee for 2010, and Mary Short,
professor of clinical psychology. –Photo Courtesy
UHCL
