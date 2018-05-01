AS AMERICAN AS APPLE PIE

By Texas City- La Marque Chamber

Loosen up your belts and prepare for some fine feasting on some great cuisine prepared by our local culinary masters! It will be a

“Grand Slam Home Run” Double Header event featuring some of the “Best Bites” in town, so make plans to attend the Texas City-La

Marque Chamber of Commerce Annual Taste of the Town and Auction on Thursday, May 10th at the Doyle Convention Center, 2010

5th Avenue N., Texas City. Taste of the Town & Auction is an all you can eat event showcasing the most outstanding food and beverage establishments to promote Texas City-La Marque and other local area restaurants. Ticket holders will “Hit a Home Run” with their “Tummies Loaded”, delighted by tantalizing food samples from over 25 area food establishments. With many of our “Major League” local restaurants, bars and beverage distributors participating, this event provides a taste of something for everyone. Enjoy an evening of indulging as you stroll and sample the wide range of culinary delights. We will have our local Texas City celebrity chef, Nancy Manlove,

from TV Food Network’s “Cutthroat Kitchen” at our event this year. Known among her family and friends for her abundance of energy,

Nancy can lighten up any room. Nancy went back to school to receive her culinary arts degree and won food competitions and currently

the chef de cuisine at a farm-to-table restaurant. As a restaurant, what better way to market to the community than to showcase and highlight your special menu items by providing a small sampling to attendees? As a local business, don’t miss the chance to market to members of the community and donate an item to be showcased in the live or silent auction. The Auction takes place immediately after the “Taste of the Town”. The Live and Silent Auctions are THE BEST PLACE TO SHOP! You’ll find that one-of-a-kind item at the popular Silent Auction. Whether bidding for yourself or shopping for a gift, you’re guaranteed to find something you simply must have! We urge you to bring your checkbooks, cash and credit cards and get ready to bid at the Auction! To purchase tickets for Taste of the Town & Auction or for further information contact the Texas City- La Marque Chamber of Commerce at (409) 935-1408 or visit our website at

www.tclmchamber.com

PICTURE 1: Nancy Manlove.

Like most young women raised in

the South, she and her twin sister

spent countless hours in the kitchen

learning to prepare the treasured

recipes passed down from her

mother and grandmother.

“Our mother taught us that the

way to a man’s heart is through

his stomach, so I’ve always enjoyed

home cooking,” said Chef Manlove.

“But home cooking is not the same

as being a professional chef.”

PICTURE 2:

Leanne Post, TC-LM

Chamber Taste of the

Town coordinator;

Derek Duckett, TC-LM

Chamber Vice President;

John Amato, owner-Craft

96 Draught House;

Darcie Valenzuela, TCLM

Chamber Membership

Relations Manager.

Photo: Lorrie Koster, TCLM

Chamber Director of

Communications