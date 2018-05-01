SANTA FE & KEMAH 5TH GRADERS CHOSEN IN TEXAS COAST CHILDREN’S ART CONTEST

By Texas General Land Office

AUSTIN – Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is proud to announce the

winners of the 2018 Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach Treasures of the

Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest. The grand prize winner, selected from the

40 overall winners, was Finley White, a 5th grader at Jacob’s Well Elementary in

Wimberley. Finley’s teacher, Jennifer Lewis, will also receive a prize package as

well. Download hi-res images of all the winning artwork at https://goo.gl/qfLPAb.

“Thousands of children across the state participated in the 22nd anniversary

Treasures of the Texas Coast Children’s Art Contest,” Bush said. “This contest is

a great way for young Texans to show their artistic skill and vision while learning

about the natural beauty of our precious coast. Each year selecting the winners

is a tough process because of the volume of creative submissions, but Finley’s

artwork stood out for her unique expression of a Whooping Crane in a marsh on

the Texas coast.”

Finley’s artwork, along with 39 runners-up, will appear on the cover of the 2019

Adopt-A-Beach calendar, which will be distributed statewide. The artwork of all

winners will be on public display in the South-Central Gallery of the Texas Capitol

May 22nd – 29th for all visitors to view and appreciate. The exhibit will be sponsored

by Texas State Representative Abel Herrero (District 34, Corpus Christi).

This year’s grand prize winner will receive two round-trip coach-class tickets

from United Airlines or United Express to any destination in the 48 contiguous

United States, Alaska, Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central America,

one 7-night Caribbean cruise from Royal Caribbean International departing out of

Galveston, Miami, Tampa, Ft. Lauderdale, Port Canaveral or Puerto Rico, and a

class party at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in New Braunfels.

The grand prize winner’s teacher will also receive two round-trip coach-class

tickets from United Airlines, and one 7-night Caribbean cruise courtesy of Royal

Caribbean International. All 40 winners will receive a ticket to the USS Lexington

in Corpus Christi, a ticket to the Houston Zoo, two all day passes to Schlitterbahn

Waterpark in New Braunfels, prizes and a certificate of recognition from the Texas

General Land Office and a calendar displaying the winning artwork.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush selected Finley’s masterpiece from

2,480 entries submitted statewide. The annual competition encourages schoolchildren

to learn more about the Texas coast and express what they have learned

through their art. Open to grades K-6 across Texas, the contest motivates thousands

of young artists each year.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit TexasAdoptABeach.org

or contact the GLO at 1-877-TX COAST. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/

texasadoptabeach and follow us on Twitter at @TXadoptabeach.