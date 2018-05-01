WHAT IT TAKES TO GROW A CIVIL SERVANT

Long ago and far away there was a class in High School called Civics. It taught students about

the structure of government. One of the primary reasons our nation’s founders envisioned a

vast public education system was to prepare youth to be active participants in our system of

self-government. The responsibilities of each citizen were assumed to go far beyond casting a

vote; protecting the common good would require developing students’ critical thinking and debate

skills, along with strong civic virtues.

Blind devotion to the state or its leaders would never be enough. Rather, being American was

something to be learned and carried out. All 50 states require some form of instruction in civics

and/or government, and nearly 90 percent of students take at least one civics class. But

too often, factual book learning is not reinforced with experience-based learning opportunities

like community service, guided debates, critical discussion of current events, and simulations of

democratic processes. However, in Texas City, not long ago, there was a Student Activity that

gave interested students – they must make application and be accepted in order to participate –

the opportunity to experience numerous exercises that relate to the skills required to be leaders

in the community. The program is called LEADS and it has become a semi-annual occurrence

that has grown to include seven area high schools.

The program is the personal project of Charles “Chuck” Doyle who, in partnership with foundation

for the Future and along with his wife and family members, created the exercises, gathered

the volunteers, and plunked down $10,000 year after year to fund the program, beginning in

2004. The Doyle family and a host of volunteers like Albert who has volunteered every year since

2005, who come back year after year to support the programs. “Our hope is that these kids will

take the skills they develop by participating in LEADS and apply those skills to their careers as

well as their community. I’m from Texas City and I appreciate the chance to give back and hopefully these kids will want

to do the same – come back and be leaders and role models for the next generation.” It is commitment and involvement like this that allows cities like ours to develop a generation of leaders with the abilities and desire to step into those roles that are so vital

to a thriving community. By the time you read this, we will probably have the results of our latest election in Texas

City. It will be interesting to see how many of our citizens came out to vote; especially how many of our newest voters

cast a ballot. Phil Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem of Texas City and one of the candidates running in this most recent

race, commented to me that as fortunate as we are to have so many of our citizens involved in supporting TCISD, he

misses the older curriculums that offered a more in depth examination of our civic government. “We have one of the

best run cities in the state. We need educated, involved young people learning right now to be ready to take the

places of our current leaders. Thank goodness we have and excellent school system and organizations like Rotary,

Foundation for the Future and programs like LEADS to support their efforts and that encourage and guide our

young people in that direction.