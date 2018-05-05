CLARIFICATION WITH GOOD REASON!

In fact, they all support the Bond, each of them is heavily involved

with supporting Texas City ISD, Foundation For The Future, and each

has been very vocal on the importance of investing in the future of

our young people and that means being realistic about the vital role

that technology plays in preparing them for future careers. It means

acknowledging the reality of our world today and the steps we need to

take to keep our children safe. It means making sure that all children

have an equal shot at an excellent education, the best our communities

can offer them. $136,000,000 sounds like a huge number until you realize it equates to 8 pennies added to each $100 valuation on the school tax. If I were to skip one latte and a morning bun each month, it would cover the extra tax I will accrue. With that said, our country is unique in that a person is able to speak his or her mind regarding most any issue you can thin of and this is a right we must all cherish and defend vigorously. It is the position of this paper however, that much more can be accomplished through honest, civil discourse than negative

or misleading statements. Unfortunately, an ad that ran in our paper was misconstrued to imply that Jamie Clark, Dorothea Jones and Phil Roberts might

feel differently than they do about this issue in particular. Bruce Clawson, whose name appeared in one of the ads, is on record as disavowing any affiliation with the individual or the “Coalition” that is supposedly responsible for the ad.

Clawson was unaware that the individual was placing such an ad and did not give permission to use his name or his likeness in the ads that ran. After serving this city the majority of his adult life – from police officer to serving in the

office of emergency management, to City Commissioner, Clawson, like Roberts, Clark and Jones is a strong proponent of this Bond and was integral in its design; investing untold hours to the project to ensure it is structured in a

way that will Improve the educational system, services and safety for every child in TCISD. The Post has been made aware that the ad, due to its placement of these candidate photos next to a statement about the School Bond Issue, confused many of our readers. In addition, we have been contacted by quite a few teachers who state unequivocally that they absolutely support the Bond and are equally confused by the placement and wording of the ad. For that we apologize, and hope that this helps to clarify the position of these civil servants

and dispel any rumors that they take anything but a very positive and supportive position regarding the bond issue currently being considered by Texas City Voters.