HISTORIC STRAWBERRY FAIR AIDS HARVEY SURVIVORS

Dickinson, Texas. – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, a key leader in the

Dickinson community’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey,

will host a “recovery version” of their annual Strawberry Festival this

year. This year’s event, the 88th, will be held at the church, 4613 Hwy

3, Dickinson on Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with entertainment

for the entire family.

“The congregation invites the entire community to celebrate our

achievements since the flooding last August,” said Vicki Westover,

a member of the planning committee at Holy Trinity. “But we also

know people are still trying to get back on their feet, so we will have

resources and agencies that can help instead of the regular merchants.”

The 2018 Strawberry Recovery Fair is hosted in partnership with

Galveston County Recovers and features 15 organizations to assist

in recovery and help with preparedness ahead of this year’s hurricane

season.

The Strawberry Recovery Fair also marks the launch of the Harvey

Recovery Community Needs Assessment. Galveston County Recovers

has partnered with World Renew to conduct one-on-one

interviews with flood survivors to assess who still needs help. Drop

ins are welcome to the interview center in Holy Trinity’s fellowship

hall in Dickinson which will be open May 7-11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; May

12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 14-17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and May 18 from 9

a.m.-noon. The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group has invited World

Renew to conduct an assessment of long-term recovery needs as a

result of Hurricane Harvey. This is an important step in working with

the families in Galveston County to see that all available services

have been applied for and that their long-term needs have been identified.

“Many people think Harvey is old news”, said Gary Scoggin, Chair

of the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group. “Over 20,000

of our neighbors in Galveston County flooded during Harvey, so it’s

important to identify the recovery needs 8-months post Harvey so we

can better advocate for resources for them”, said the group’s Communications

& Advocacy Chair, Kécia Mallette.

The World Renew team will kick-off the community needs assessment

at the Strawberry Recovery Fair May 5th from 11 am to 4 pm at

Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson. Beginning Monday May

7, the Walk-In Center at Holy Trinity will be open for one-on-one conversations

with survivors to identify Harvey recovery needs. The

Walk-In Center will be open May 7 – 11, 9:30 – 4pm, May 12, 9:30-

1pm, May 14 – 17, 9:30 – 4pm and May 18, 9:30am – noon. World Renew

will also be conducting door-to-door surveys in neighborhoods

during the same 2-week period.

World Renew teams will be wearing green shirts with the World

Renew logo and will be wearing identification. If you are not contacted

by this group and you have unmet needs, please call 409643-

8240.

Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is the state-recognized

community-based organization in Galveston County that was

established after Hurricane Harvey in order to help homeowners who

after insurance and government benefits still need help in order to

recover.

World Renew Disaster Response Services Unmet Needs Assessment

is hosted by the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group

and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.