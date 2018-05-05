HISTORIC STRAWBERRY FAIR AIDS HARVEY SURVIVORS
Dickinson, Texas. – Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, a key leader in the
Dickinson community’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey,
will host a “recovery version” of their annual Strawberry Festival this
year. This year’s event, the 88th, will be held at the church, 4613 Hwy
3, Dickinson on Saturday, May 5 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. with entertainment
for the entire family.
“The congregation invites the entire community to celebrate our
achievements since the flooding last August,” said Vicki Westover,
a member of the planning committee at Holy Trinity. “But we also
know people are still trying to get back on their feet, so we will have
resources and agencies that can help instead of the regular merchants.”
The 2018 Strawberry Recovery Fair is hosted in partnership with
Galveston County Recovers and features 15 organizations to assist
in recovery and help with preparedness ahead of this year’s hurricane
season.
The Strawberry Recovery Fair also marks the launch of the Harvey
Recovery Community Needs Assessment. Galveston County Recovers
has partnered with World Renew to conduct one-on-one
interviews with flood survivors to assess who still needs help. Drop
ins are welcome to the interview center in Holy Trinity’s fellowship
hall in Dickinson which will be open May 7-11 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; May
12, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; May 14-17 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., and May 18 from 9
a.m.-noon. The Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group has invited World
Renew to conduct an assessment of long-term recovery needs as a
result of Hurricane Harvey. This is an important step in working with
the families in Galveston County to see that all available services
have been applied for and that their long-term needs have been identified.
“Many people think Harvey is old news”, said Gary Scoggin, Chair
of the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group. “Over 20,000
of our neighbors in Galveston County flooded during Harvey, so it’s
important to identify the recovery needs 8-months post Harvey so we
can better advocate for resources for them”, said the group’s Communications
& Advocacy Chair, Kécia Mallette.
The World Renew team will kick-off the community needs assessment
at the Strawberry Recovery Fair May 5th from 11 am to 4 pm at
Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Dickinson. Beginning Monday May
7, the Walk-In Center at Holy Trinity will be open for one-on-one conversations
with survivors to identify Harvey recovery needs. The
Walk-In Center will be open May 7 – 11, 9:30 – 4pm, May 12, 9:30-
1pm, May 14 – 17, 9:30 – 4pm and May 18, 9:30am – noon. World Renew
will also be conducting door-to-door surveys in neighborhoods
during the same 2-week period.
World Renew teams will be wearing green shirts with the World
Renew logo and will be wearing identification. If you are not contacted
by this group and you have unmet needs, please call 409643-
8240.
Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group is the state-recognized
community-based organization in Galveston County that was
established after Hurricane Harvey in order to help homeowners who
after insurance and government benefits still need help in order to
recover.
World Renew Disaster Response Services Unmet Needs Assessment
is hosted by the Galveston County Long Term Recovery Group
and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church.
