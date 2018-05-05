LA MARQUE POST OFFICE, CHURCH PARTNERING FOR 2018 STAMP OUT HUNGER FOOD DRIVE MAY 12

La Marque Post Office has entered a partnership with First United Methodist Church in La Marque to benefit local families through participation in National Association of Letter Carriers 26th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive planned for Saturday, May 12, 2018. The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive takes place in more than 10,000 cities and towns across America on the second Saturday in May. To participate, just set out non-perishable food near your mailbox on Saturday, May 12. Your letter carrier will come by and pick it up. For citizens with post office boxes, or those who prefer to drop off donations, a collection box is available at La Marque Post Office, 509 Laurel Street.

According to La Marque Postmaster Amiee Policano, it is important to the carriers that the food they collect stays in La Marque. So, this year, La Marque Post Office forged a partnership with First United Methodist Church. All the food collected by La Marque mail carriers during the 208 Stamp Out Hunger

Food Drive will be donated to the church’s Food Pantry at 1825 Howell Avenue.

“First United Methodist Church Food Pantry has been operating for about a year and a half now,” said Pantry Director Norm Borders. “The Pantry is open to all residents of Galveston County and available by appointment. Just call 409-938-7226 and we’ll schedule a time.” For information about Stamp Out Hunger visit http://www.stampouthungerfooddrive.us/.