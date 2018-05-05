LET’S FACE “IT”…
Industry is nowhere without technology
TCHS & Blocker Robotics Qualify for Skills USA Nationals
For the first time ever, Texas City High School
and Blocker Middle School Robotics qualified
for SkillsUSA Nationals after winning two State
Championships earlier this month.
Here are the results from State for those who earned medals.
Mobile Robotics Technology
Gold – Celeste Lindusky & Farrell Moeller – State Champions – Advancing to Nationals
Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue – Exploratory
Gold – Alana Lee & Diara Tsikis – State Champions – Advancing to Nationals
Technical Testing Employability
Gold – Brandon Rose
Silver – Brayden Schurwon
The TCHS robotics teacher is James Jobe and
the Blocker robotics teacher is Stacy Richardson.
