LET’S FACE “IT”…

Industry is nowhere without technology

TCHS & Blocker Robotics Qualify for Skills USA Nationals

For the first time ever, Texas City High School

and Blocker Middle School Robotics qualified

for SkillsUSA Nationals after winning two State

Championships earlier this month.

Here are the results from State for those who earned medals.

Mobile Robotics Technology

Gold – Celeste Lindusky & Farrell Moeller – State Champions – Advancing to Nationals

Robotics: Urban Search and Rescue – Exploratory

Gold – Alana Lee & Diara Tsikis – State Champions – Advancing to Nationals

Technical Testing Employability

Gold – Brandon Rose

Silver – Brayden Schurwon

The TCHS robotics teacher is James Jobe and

the Blocker robotics teacher is Stacy Richardson.