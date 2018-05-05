MAY, WE FIND

Here we are in a new month once more. I like the name May for one of our months. It is usually a moderate month for temperatures, although it progressively gets hotter as the days pass. Like the word Spring, that I talked about a while ago, May is quite similar. May you have peace and harmony in your life. May you find your blessings far outweigh your burdens. May you feel love and peace abundantly. May your health be strong. May your heart know contentment and harmony. May your summer to come be filled with beautiful memory making moments. May you discover how precious each moment is. May your sunrises, sunsets and the glow of the full moon be spectacular. May the month of May bring you to a place of knowing it is well with your soul no

matter any challenges that may arise. May this new month bring you inspiration, contentment, and boundless joy. May we fully understand

how amazing the simple things in life really are. May we all bask in the beauty of this month that will never come again, in the same way. Happy May to all!