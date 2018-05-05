By Jami Clark

I would like to clear the air on something that was recently published in the newspaper. A “paid political ad” was running that looked like I, as well as a great number of Texas City teachers, are not in favor of the school bond that we are voting on this Saturday, May 5th. This could not be further from the truth. I am currently serving my second term, and soon to be third term, as a city commissioner and for about 35 years, have been actively involved in our city, as well as our schools. I have lived here all my life, and raised my family here, so this city’s progress and wellbeing is first and foremost with me. Even more so, having served as past president for four years and current board member, for over 15 years, of the Texas City Foundation for the Future, and having made many good friends who are educators here, this bond is something I vehemently believe in. The importance of a child’s education is not just a hopeful idea in one’s mind, but an investment in a future we all share. I fully support the bond that will grant financing for new schools in the Texas City School district, as well as other things. The privilege of serving as a commissioner for the last four

years is nothing short of an honor. That also goes to having the privilege to serve on the school foundation board. With this awesome experience comes knowledge. The knowledge, wisdom and contribution for the future leaders in

our society. New modern schools not only bring convenience but great opportunities. The opportunity of building our future and to continue making our community as great as it has always been. The majority of the public agrees,

as well. It was unfortunate that the recent “paid political ads” came to the conclusion that I was against it, but please rest assured I am and will continue to be for this bond. I am truly grateful to everyone that has supported our children’s education. I am also very thankful for all that supported me in all I do for our city. I love Texas City and will continue to work to make sure we make it the best it can be and always move forward. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Jami Clark