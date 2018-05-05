THOUGHTS TO PONDER
from Lou Ringer
After leaving Walgreens the other day I started to ponder…
Why do drug stores make the sick walk all the way to the
back of the store to get their prescriptions while healthy people
can buy cigarettes at the front? The I began to consider
other similar situations like…
Why do people order double cheeseburgers, large fries,
and a diet coke?
Why do we leave cars worth thousands of dollars in our
driveways & put our useless junk in the garage?
Ever wonder why the sun lightens our hair, but darkens our
skin?
Why can’t women put on mascara with their mouth closed?
Why don’t you ever see the headline ‘Psychic Wins Lottery’?
Why is ‘abbreviated’ such a long word?
Why is it that doctors and attorneys call what they do ‘practice’?
Why is lemon juice made with artificial flavoring and dish
washing liquid made with real lemons?
Why is the man who invests all your money called a broker?
Why is the time of day with the slowest traffic called rush
hour?
Why isn’t there mouse-flavored cat food?
Why didn’t Noah swat those two mosquitoes?
Why do they sterilize the needle for lethal injections?
You know that indestructible black box that is used on airplanes?
Why don’t they make the whole plane out of that
stuff?
Why don’t sheep shrink when it rains?
Why are they called apartments when they are all stuck together?
If flying is so safe why do they call the airport the terminal?
Leave a Comment