THOUGHTS TO PONDER

from Lou Ringer

After leaving Walgreens the other day I started to ponder…

Why do drug stores make the sick walk all the way to the

back of the store to get their prescriptions while healthy people

can buy cigarettes at the front? The I began to consider

other similar situations like…

Why do people order double cheeseburgers, large fries,

and a diet coke?

Why do we leave cars worth thousands of dollars in our

driveways & put our useless junk in the garage?

Ever wonder why the sun lightens our hair, but darkens our

skin?

Why can’t women put on mascara with their mouth closed?

Why don’t you ever see the headline ‘Psychic Wins Lottery’?

Why is ‘abbreviated’ such a long word?

Why is it that doctors and attorneys call what they do ‘practice’?

Why is lemon juice made with artificial flavoring and dish

washing liquid made with real lemons?

Why is the man who invests all your money called a broker?

Why is the time of day with the slowest traffic called rush

hour?

Why isn’t there mouse-flavored cat food?

Why didn’t Noah swat those two mosquitoes?

Why do they sterilize the needle for lethal injections?

You know that indestructible black box that is used on airplanes?

Why don’t they make the whole plane out of that

stuff?

Why don’t sheep shrink when it rains?

Why are they called apartments when they are all stuck together?

If flying is so safe why do they call the airport the terminal?