A PERFECT RECIPE FOR MOTHER’S DAY

Looking around for something easy to make on Mother’s Day,

we came across a variation of something every Mom makes and

thought it might be fun to make her a variation on her standard

meatloaf. This was a fairly unique take on an old standby and pretty

easy for anyone not too comfortable in the kitchen. So Dad, give it a

whirl! Get the kids together and make some cupcakes! Yes, the topping

is mashed potatoes, but we promise she’ll love it!

MEATLOAF CUPCAKES 15 min. Prep Time – 25 min. Cook Time – 40 min.

Total

INGREDIENTS

•1 Tablespoon olive oil

•1 cup onion, finely diced

•1/2 cup carrots, finely

diced

•1/2 cup celery, finely

diced

•1 teaspoon dried oregano

•2 garlic cloves, minced

•1 cup ketchup, divided

•1-1 1/2 pounds ground

beef

•1 cup Italian seasoned

bread crumbs

•2 tablespoons mustard

•2 tablespoons Worcestershire

sauce

•1/4 teaspoon black pepper

•2 eggs

•2 cups mashed potatoes

•bacon bits and green onions for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS

1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2.Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

Add onion, carrot, celery, dried oregano, and minced garlic; sauté

for 2 minutes.

3.Combine onion mixture, 1/2 cup ketchup, and the remaining

ingredients in a large bowl. I found that it was easiest to just use my

hands to make sure that all the ingredients were completely incorporated.

4.Spoon the meat mixture into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking

spray- each cup will be filled to the top. Top each meatloaf with

about 2 teaspoons ketchup. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or

until a thermometer registers 160 degrees.

5.Let the cupcakes cool. In the meantime, put the mashed potatoes

into a pastry bag (or a ziploc bag with the corner cut off) with a wide

star tip or circular tip and pipe the mashed potatoes on top of the

meatloaf. Sprinkle with bacon bits and green onions.