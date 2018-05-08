A PERFECT RECIPE FOR MOTHER’S DAY
Looking around for something easy to make on Mother’s Day,
we came across a variation of something every Mom makes and
thought it might be fun to make her a variation on her standard
meatloaf. This was a fairly unique take on an old standby and pretty
easy for anyone not too comfortable in the kitchen. So Dad, give it a
whirl! Get the kids together and make some cupcakes! Yes, the topping
is mashed potatoes, but we promise she’ll love it!
MEATLOAF CUPCAKES 15 min. Prep Time – 25 min. Cook Time – 40 min.
Total
INGREDIENTS
•1 Tablespoon olive oil
•1 cup onion, finely diced
•1/2 cup carrots, finely
diced
•1/2 cup celery, finely
diced
•1 teaspoon dried oregano
•2 garlic cloves, minced
•1 cup ketchup, divided
•1-1 1/2 pounds ground
beef
•1 cup Italian seasoned
bread crumbs
•2 tablespoons mustard
•2 tablespoons Worcestershire
sauce
•1/4 teaspoon black pepper
•2 eggs
•2 cups mashed potatoes
•bacon bits and green onions for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
1.Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2.Heat the olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.
Add onion, carrot, celery, dried oregano, and minced garlic; sauté
for 2 minutes.
3.Combine onion mixture, 1/2 cup ketchup, and the remaining
ingredients in a large bowl. I found that it was easiest to just use my
hands to make sure that all the ingredients were completely incorporated.
4.Spoon the meat mixture into 12 muffin cups coated with cooking
spray- each cup will be filled to the top. Top each meatloaf with
about 2 teaspoons ketchup. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or
until a thermometer registers 160 degrees.
5.Let the cupcakes cool. In the meantime, put the mashed potatoes
into a pastry bag (or a ziploc bag with the corner cut off) with a wide
star tip or circular tip and pipe the mashed potatoes on top of the
meatloaf. Sprinkle with bacon bits and green onions.
