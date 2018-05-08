AREA ATHLETES SEEK TO FULFILL GOLDEN DREAMS

AUSTIN beckons for the swift and strong as the state track and field championships

will be held at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of

Texas on Friday and Saturday. A host of area athletes will be there bidding to stake

their claim among the elite in their respective fields.

Friday evening will be highlighted by running events for Class 3A and 5A, giving

Hitchcock’s girls 4×200 and 4×400 relay teams the opportunity to bring home gold.

The quartet of Selena Goodman, Brianna Birdow, Majesty Otems and Chrishuna

McDaniel — along with alternates Arianna Daniels and Kately Kennedy — will represent

the Bulldogs while La Marque’s Jackeria Woodkins will compete in both the

girls 200 meter and 400 dash.

Birdow will have an addition chance to medal as the Hitchcock standout will take

part in the girls triple jump.

Clear Falls, Clear Springs and Dickinson will represent the county on Saturday

when the best of 6A will go for gold. Falls will have the girls 4×400 relay team of

Kennedy Wade, Afiah Braithwaite, Destanty Muckleroy and Chermariea Hardy going

for the Knights while Briana Garcia will compete in the girls 300 meter hurdles.

Clear Springs’ Kirk Collins will have two chances at gold as the Chargers’ speedster

competes in the boys 110 meter hurdles and 300 meter hurdles. Collins will

seek to succeed where his father, former La Marque All-American defensive back

and University of Arkansas standout Kirk Collins, Sr., did when he ran for the Cougars

in the mid-1980s.

Dickinson may have the strongest chance at bringing home gold as both Koi

Johnson and Chris Welch take part in the triple jump. Welch comes into Austin with

the best performance in the state after he jumped 51-4.5 feet during the regional

meet in Humble last month while Johnson, making her third straight appearance in

the state finals, has been consistently ranked in the state’s top 10 for most of the

track and field season.