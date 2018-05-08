CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION #44

In 1862 the French decided they just might be able to conquer Mexico and they found out pretty quickly at the Battle of Puebla that they were up against a fierce opponent. Badly outnumbered and out armed, the Mexican soldiers sent the French scurrying back to France with second thoughts about colonizing Mexico. In that spirit, Texas City parade was not at all dampened by the clouds or the drizzle and went on without a hitch In the 1960’s when Civil Rights was playing out on the national scene, activitists took the opportunity to bring much needed attention to Hispanic culture. Often mistaken for Mexican Independence Day, in Texas City Cinco De Mayo is simply a time to listen to some great Tejano music, visit a favorite Mexican restaurant, and of course, have a parade! Although La Dia de los Muertos was honored in the parade, the day is actually celebrated on October 31st and is a day for remembering those who have passed on and to celebrate their lives.