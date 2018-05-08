DIAMOND DREAMS HOLD TRUE FOR AREA BASEBALL, SOFTBALL TEAMS
STATE TITLE DREAMS continue as a quartet of area baseball teams and one
softball team look to advance in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Astros return
home to meet the state rival Rangers for a weekend series.
TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Coming off the best start of his career, Gerrit Cole
takes the mound for the Astros when they close out their series at the Athletics
beginning at 2:35pm. Cole (3-1, 1.42 ERA) allowed just one hit and struck out a
career-high 16 batters in Friday’s win at the Diamondbacks. The major league
leader in strikeouts with 77, Cole will be countered by Daniel Mengden (2-3,
4.30 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin its coverage starting with the
pregame show at 2:00pm.
TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Santa Fe’s baseball team will play Port Neches-
Groves in a 5A, Region III area round series with each game held at Crosby
High School. Game one will be played at 8:00pm with the second game also
starting at 8:00pm on Friday. In the event of a third game, the teams — who will
be district foes starting this fall — will meet on Saturday at 1:00pm.
FRIDAY: Three more area high school baseball teams and one softball team
each seek to keep their state championship hopes alive:
*Clear Falls’ softball team takes on Kingwood in a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal
at Crosby High School beginning at 7:30pm. The game will be winner-takeall
with a chance to advance to the regional semifinals next weekend.
*Clear Falls’ baseball team faces Atascocita in a 6A, Region III area round series.
Game one will be played at Atascocita at 7:00pm with the second game
played at Clear Falls at 12:00pm on Saturday. A third game, if needed, will be
played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game.
*Clear Springs meets Deer Park in a 6A, Region III area round series. Each
game will be played at Pearland High School, with game one starting at 7:00pm.
Game two will be at 11:00am on Saturday with the decisive game, if necessary,
being played 30 minutes following the end of the second contest.
*Dickinson collides with La Porte in a 6A, Region III area round series that begins
with the Bulldogs hosting the opener at 7:30pm. The Gators will host game
two starting at 12:00pm on Saturday with the third game, if necessary, starting
30 minutes after the final out of the second game.
The Astros return home to meet the Rangers in a weekend series that starts at
7:10pm. Charlie Morton (4-0, 2.16 ERA) goes for Houston while La Marque native
and Rangers manager Jeff Banister will give the ball to Cole Hamels (1-4,
3.94 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin its coverage with the pregame
show at 6:30pm.
SATURDAY: Justin Verlander (4-1, 1.17 ERA) takes the ball for the Astros in the
second game of the weekend series against the Rangers beginning at 6:10pm.
The Rangers will counter with Doug Fister (1-3, 4.02 ERA). The coverage begins
at 5:30pm when AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its pregame show.
