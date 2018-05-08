DIAMOND DREAMS HOLD TRUE FOR AREA BASEBALL, SOFTBALL TEAMS

STATE TITLE DREAMS continue as a quartet of area baseball teams and one

softball team look to advance in the postseason. Meanwhile, the Astros return

home to meet the state rival Rangers for a weekend series.

TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Coming off the best start of his career, Gerrit Cole

takes the mound for the Astros when they close out their series at the Athletics

beginning at 2:35pm. Cole (3-1, 1.42 ERA) allowed just one hit and struck out a

career-high 16 batters in Friday’s win at the Diamondbacks. The major league

leader in strikeouts with 77, Cole will be countered by Daniel Mengden (2-3,

4.30 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin its coverage starting with the

pregame show at 2:00pm.

TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Santa Fe’s baseball team will play Port Neches-

Groves in a 5A, Region III area round series with each game held at Crosby

High School. Game one will be played at 8:00pm with the second game also

starting at 8:00pm on Friday. In the event of a third game, the teams — who will

be district foes starting this fall — will meet on Saturday at 1:00pm.

FRIDAY: Three more area high school baseball teams and one softball team

each seek to keep their state championship hopes alive:

*Clear Falls’ softball team takes on Kingwood in a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal

at Crosby High School beginning at 7:30pm. The game will be winner-takeall

with a chance to advance to the regional semifinals next weekend.

*Clear Falls’ baseball team faces Atascocita in a 6A, Region III area round series.

Game one will be played at Atascocita at 7:00pm with the second game

played at Clear Falls at 12:00pm on Saturday. A third game, if needed, will be

played 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game.

*Clear Springs meets Deer Park in a 6A, Region III area round series. Each

game will be played at Pearland High School, with game one starting at 7:00pm.

Game two will be at 11:00am on Saturday with the decisive game, if necessary,

being played 30 minutes following the end of the second contest.

*Dickinson collides with La Porte in a 6A, Region III area round series that begins

with the Bulldogs hosting the opener at 7:30pm. The Gators will host game

two starting at 12:00pm on Saturday with the third game, if necessary, starting

30 minutes after the final out of the second game.

The Astros return home to meet the Rangers in a weekend series that starts at

7:10pm. Charlie Morton (4-0, 2.16 ERA) goes for Houston while La Marque native

and Rangers manager Jeff Banister will give the ball to Cole Hamels (1-4,

3.94 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin its coverage with the pregame

show at 6:30pm.

SATURDAY: Justin Verlander (4-1, 1.17 ERA) takes the ball for the Astros in the

second game of the weekend series against the Rangers beginning at 6:10pm.

The Rangers will counter with Doug Fister (1-3, 4.02 ERA). The coverage begins

at 5:30pm when AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its pregame show.