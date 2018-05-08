I SHALL RETURN!

By Brandon Williams

IT’S THURSDAY evening in La Marque, which translates

into near capacity for Benito’s International Restaurant.

Thursday evening means fajitas and enchiladas,

as in all you can eat fajitas and enchiladas, for

$13.

If you’re here on Thursday, you’ve come with an Appetite

for perhaps the best Mexican food in Galveston

County. To give Benito’s such a lofty honor isn’t hyperbole.

As a La Marque native, it has been a known

fact since the first time I ate there more than 25 years

ago. Even as life took me around the country, making

it down home to let my love for Mexican food land

at 1309 1st Street felt like reacquainting with an old

friend.

“Without question, Thursday is our most popular

night,” said Will Andino, who handles much of

the cooking along with serving as a waiter (and

the man who knows when to flip the TV to the

Celtics-76ers basketball game). Andino is all too

familar with Thursdays; after all, his parents have

owned Benito’s since 1990.

Having recently celebrated its 50th anniversary,

Benito’s continues to strive forward despite

the decline in businesses around the area. La

Marque has gone through a variety of changes

over the past three decades that Cruz Leal has

owned the restaurant, yet Benito’s remains a

constant in the community.

“Business has slowed down a bit because the city

doesn’t have too many people,” said Andino. “The

changes in the schedules at the plants in Texas City

has kept a lot of our regular plant workers from coming

in as often as they once did.”

To that end, Benito’s is working on becoming more

than just a destination for La Marque residents. “We

want to convert into more areas that will make us an

attraction not only for La Marque but for the entire

county,” said Andino. “We like being known as one

of the best ‘hole in the wall’ restaurants in the area

yet we have a desire to reach out and bring in more

customers.”

The doors are open from 11:00am to 8:00pm

(11:00am to 9:00pm on Thursdays and Fridays) and

while partaking in fajitas and enchiladas is the signature

draw, the menu is loaded with the best of traditional

Mexican food. Everything is made fresh and it

shows, with a flavor that draws you in and leaves your

taste buds asking for more.

“Benito’s is my mom’s passion,” said Andino. “She

has been cooking since she was a teenager and

comes in each day excited to cook.”

Needless to say, I was excited by her cooking on

Thursday night. It had been more than a year since

I have visited Benito’s and by the time I stepped out

the door, the words “I shall return” echoed in my ears.

Return I shall. And soon.