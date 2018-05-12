CRISS CROSS APPLESAUCE

By Susan Wilson

This is the time of year when we start to hear cries of joy from teachers who will soon be out for their summer break and groans from the parents who will be responsible

for their children until school starts back up again in August. Although teachers are happy to have their break during the summer months, the last day of school is always one full of tears; tears of joy and of sadness. Teachers become emotionally attached to their students and often refer to them as “their” children. They are sad to see them walk out of their classroom on the last day of school knowing it will be the last time they see many of them. They worry that the learning they have provided during the school year will be lost over the summer months and next year’s teachers will have to reteach some of what their students left knowing in May. They wonder if their students will have opportunities to experience new things and maintain their skills until school is back in session. In fact, many teachers spend much of their summer break at school preparing materials and lessons for the upcoming school year in an effort to continuously improve the quality of instruction from the year before. Many teachers send home activities for parents to do with their children during those summer months in hopes that the family will engage in them together and learn from each other. The city of Texas City offers many enticing summer opportunities for children of all ages as well. Children can learn a new sport, become a budding

artist, learn to swim, or attend a variety of camps. Parents can also do many things at home with their child during the summer that are free, or very low cost, to

help them maintain the skills they learned in school.

• Have your child count the

number of crackers, pieces of cereal,

peas, etc. that they are given

for a snack or meal, and can even

group them into piles of fives or

tens and count them that way.

• Count up to 100 with your

child in the car while running errands

or while setting the table or folding laundry.

• Children need to be read with/to for at least

20 minutes each day to maintain their reading/prereading

skills and phonological awareness. Make this

part of your daily routine.

• Use fun materials such as shaving cream on

the table or in the bathtub to trace letters and numbers

and write their name.

• Pick up a dry erase board and marker from

a dollar store and let your child draw or write a story

and illustrate it. You might need to write the words to

describe what they have drawn. This helps children

make the connection that words have meaning and

can be used to describe.

• Have materials readily available that will

strengthen their hands and fingers in preparation

for learning to hold a pencil and writing. Play dough,

transferring items such as cotton balls or macaroni

from one place to another using tweezers or tongs,

water droppers, and Legos are excellent examples of

this.

• Spend a minimum of ten minutes of uninterrupted

time with your child every day with no phones,

no tablets, no TV, and no disruptions. Just you and

your child and your imaginations. Research states

that this will decrease oppositional and difficult behaviors

by 50%.

• Take your child to the park and help them

learn to pump their legs and swing, walk on a balance

beam, and climb. Gross motor activities such

as this are just as important as academics in early

childhood.

Before long, Fourth of July will be here, and school

supplies will start to show up on store shelves. It will

be time to shop for new school clothes, and the day

will come when we will hear parents saying:

Dear Teachers,

Tag! You’re it! Love, The Parents Loving children and learning,

Susan Wilson

BIOGRAPHY:

Susan Wilson is currently the Principal and Director

for the Head Start Program at Calvin Vincent Early

Childhood Center in Texas City ISD. She has held

this position for the past seven years. Prior to that

she was the Principal at Guajardo Elementary (Formerly

Northside Elementary) for four years and the

Assistant Principal at that campus for three years

before becoming Principal. She taught fourth grade

at Roosevelt Wilson Elementary for five years before

pursuing a career in administration. She is the mother

of two grown children and resides in Texas City. Her

hobbies include fishing and off-road mudding in her

ATV.

Dear Parents,

Tag! You’re it!

Love, The Teachers

Editor’s Note: When I was visiting Calvin Vincent last

year at Christmas time, I was struck by how well-mannered

the children were and tickled when in each classroom,

the teachers would say “Alright now, Criss Cross

Applesauce!” and the children would for a semicircle on

the floor , cross their legs, and look up at their teacher

expectantly. I had never heard that before and I was completely

charmed.

When Susan agreed to write the column, I really

wanted to use that for a title. I have a feeling you will

learn many things you never knew and I believe Susan

will charm you as well with her insights, her humor and

her wisdom when it comes to our most precious cargo, our

children