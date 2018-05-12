HTTPS://TEXASCITYTX.BBCPORTAL.COM/ THE MOST IMPORTANT LINK YOU CAN CLICK

To be ahead of the game this Hurricane Season.

Of course we all know that hurricane season is no game. We are not

fully recovered from Harvey and here we are facing another season

that looks to be really active. Last year Emergency Management took

every precaution they could to prepare us – workshops for organizations

that provide services for our most vulnerable citizens, the

elderly – Town Hall meetings shared vital information to help us know

how best to prepare our homes, what supplies we should have on

hand, encouraging us to get out and meet our neighbors so that no

one would be left behind or ignored; United Way made sure we all

knew about 211 – the number to call if you are stranded or in need

of other assistance, and they visited area churches and schools, in

an effort to reach every citizen and encourage them to have a plan

should a crisis occur. And it did.

Harvey came with a vengeance and left us all swimming in a mess

so large and far reaching that we are still feeling the effects. And yet,

here we are again, facing another season with a high possibility of

challenging us again. So it is time for each of us to accept the responsibility

of preparing ourselves, our loved ones, our businesses,

our neighbors and our friends by registering to receive notifications

through the Blackboard system in place to inform us of possible

weather occurrences and other incidents we might need to respond

to.

The more prepared each of us is, the less overwhelmed our city

services will become. So take a moment, copy the link above or find

this story on our website and just click. Make sure everyone in your

family is connected. Ask your neighbors to do the same. Spread the

word at work and at church. We did really well with Harvey and our

city is working hard to make sure we are equally prepared for the

coming season. There is no telling what is in store this season and a

well prepared, well informed citizenry is absolutely the best defense.