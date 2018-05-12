HTTPS://TEXASCITYTX.BBCPORTAL.COM/ THE MOST IMPORTANT LINK YOU CAN CLICK
To be ahead of the game this Hurricane Season.
Of course we all know that hurricane season is no game. We are not
fully recovered from Harvey and here we are facing another season
that looks to be really active. Last year Emergency Management took
every precaution they could to prepare us – workshops for organizations
that provide services for our most vulnerable citizens, the
elderly – Town Hall meetings shared vital information to help us know
how best to prepare our homes, what supplies we should have on
hand, encouraging us to get out and meet our neighbors so that no
one would be left behind or ignored; United Way made sure we all
knew about 211 – the number to call if you are stranded or in need
of other assistance, and they visited area churches and schools, in
an effort to reach every citizen and encourage them to have a plan
should a crisis occur. And it did.
Harvey came with a vengeance and left us all swimming in a mess
so large and far reaching that we are still feeling the effects. And yet,
here we are again, facing another season with a high possibility of
challenging us again. So it is time for each of us to accept the responsibility
of preparing ourselves, our loved ones, our businesses,
our neighbors and our friends by registering to receive notifications
through the Blackboard system in place to inform us of possible
weather occurrences and other incidents we might need to respond
to.
The more prepared each of us is, the less overwhelmed our city
services will become. So take a moment, copy the link above or find
this story on our website and just click. Make sure everyone in your
family is connected. Ask your neighbors to do the same. Spread the
word at work and at church. We did really well with Harvey and our
city is working hard to make sure we are equally prepared for the
coming season. There is no telling what is in store this season and a
well prepared, well informed citizenry is absolutely the best defense.
