Mother’s Day
Mother’s Day is the day we set aside to honor
our Mom’s. Whether they are here with us,
have passed on, biological, foster moms,
a grandmother who might have filled that role and raised us, they are so
worthy or our love and adoration every day. As a Mom of biological children,
adopted and foster children that I
raised to adulthood who still call me
Mom and are part of our family, I can
tell you that it is the most important
job I have ever had. There are days
where it seems impossible, is very
frustrating, and of course there are
the glowing, absolutely amazing
times, it is always such an honor to be
entrusted with children. Mother’s Day
is so much more than sending a card
or flowers, or making a phone call. If
your blessed enough to still have your
Mom with you this year, why not do
what you can to show her how special
she is too you? Treat this year as if it
was the last opportunity you will ever
have to express what is in your heart.
You will never regret it!
