Mother’s Day is the day we set aside to honor

our Mom’s. Whether they are here with us,

have passed on, biological, foster moms,

a grandmother who might have filled that role and raised us, they are so

worthy or our love and adoration every day. As a Mom of biological children,

adopted and foster children that I

raised to adulthood who still call me

Mom and are part of our family, I can

tell you that it is the most important

job I have ever had. There are days

where it seems impossible, is very

frustrating, and of course there are

the glowing, absolutely amazing

times, it is always such an honor to be

entrusted with children. Mother’s Day

is so much more than sending a card

or flowers, or making a phone call. If

your blessed enough to still have your

Mom with you this year, why not do

what you can to show her how special

she is too you? Treat this year as if it

was the last opportunity you will ever

have to express what is in your heart.

You will never regret it!