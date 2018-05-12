Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots FISHING FORECAST

Mom wants to fish, so why not celebrate her day by doing so?

IF MOM LOVES fishing, Mother’s Day will be a great afternoon for her to enjoy

the action. Trout is running everywhere but should Mom not be in the mood of

reeling in trout, then consider taking her to west Galveston Bay, where sheepshead

and black drum are abundant. Make sure she has more than enough live

shrimp as they are the hot bait throughout the area.

BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins,

Gamblers and Gulps. Black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover

Pass on live shrimp.

TRINITY BAY: Redfish are fair to good in the marsh on shrimp on the outgoing

tide. Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad over deep shell.

EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on She

Dogs, MirrOlures and Soft–Dines. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge

of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair in the marsh around points

on shrimp and Gulps.

WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the

jetty on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair to good at the jetty on live bait when the

wind allows. Trout are fair for waders in the afternoon on top waters.

TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on Dollar Reef on live shrimp. Redfish are

fair in Moses Lake on mullet and shrimp.

FREEPORT: Trout are fair to good at San Luis Pass on shrimp. Sand trout and

sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout and

redfish are fair at the jetties on live shrimp and finger mullet.

EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps

and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on

crabs and mullet.

WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake

on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics. Redfish

and black drum are fair to good at Shell Island on live shrimp.