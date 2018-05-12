Our weekly guide to action at favored angling spots FISHING FORECAST
Mom wants to fish, so why not celebrate her day by doing so?
IF MOM LOVES fishing, Mother’s Day will be a great afternoon for her to enjoy
the action. Trout is running everywhere but should Mom not be in the mood of
reeling in trout, then consider taking her to west Galveston Bay, where sheepshead
and black drum are abundant. Make sure she has more than enough live
shrimp as they are the hot bait throughout the area.
BOLIVAR: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on Bass Assassins,
Gamblers and Gulps. Black drum, sand trout and redfish are good at Rollover
Pass on live shrimp.
TRINITY BAY: Redfish are fair to good in the marsh on shrimp on the outgoing
tide. Trout are good for drifters working pods of shad over deep shell.
EAST GALVESTON BAY: Trout are fair to good on the south shoreline on She
Dogs, MirrOlures and Soft–Dines. Whiting and sand trout are good on the edge
of the Intracoastal on fresh shrimp. Redfish are fair in the marsh around points
on shrimp and Gulps.
WEST GALVESTON BAY: Sheepshead, redfish and black drum are good at the
jetty on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair to good at the jetty on live bait when the
wind allows. Trout are fair for waders in the afternoon on top waters.
TEXAS CITY: Trout are fair to good on Dollar Reef on live shrimp. Redfish are
fair in Moses Lake on mullet and shrimp.
FREEPORT: Trout are fair to good at San Luis Pass on shrimp. Sand trout and
sheepshead are good on live shrimp on the reefs in Christmas Bay. Trout and
redfish are fair at the jetties on live shrimp and finger mullet.
EAST MATAGORDA BAY: Trout are fair for drifters on live shrimp over humps
and scattered shell. Redfish are fair to good on the edge of the Intracoastal on
crabs and mullet.
WEST MATAGORDA BAY: Redfish are fair to good on the edge of Oyster Lake
on shrimp and crabs. Trout are fair on shell and grass on soft plastics. Redfish
and black drum are fair to good at Shell Island on live shrimp.
