SATURDAYS ON 6TH STREET -THE “ORIGINAL” SOCIAL MEDIA!

Seems with the warmer weather, 6th Street is coming alive with activity.

We just finished a wonderful Art Walk and almost immediately the

weekend was filled with some of the most stunning Hot Rods and the

smell of crawdads and funnel cake. Next on the Roster is the annual

Firefighters Games on May 18th and 19th. From an Antique Firetruck

show, a 5K run, horseshoe tournament, Firefighter competitions, and

so much more, there is a something for everyone at The Firefighter

Games! Next up is a Saturday morning Doggie Parade on May 26th

with booths for registration, vaccinations, and adoptions. Lots of wonderful

foods and demonstrations. So plan on bringing the family – lots

of Snapchat opportunities too if the kids are bored with actual human

contact!

And while you are in the neighborhood, drop in to see the award winning

model of the Texas City Dike. The model was made by 3rd and

4th year TCISD architecture students, and won Best of Show and

Superior Blue ribbons. The students are donating the model to the

Museum’s permanent collection, and it will be on public display until

September 1, 2018.

And one last hint, in case you are still looking for that perfect Mother’s

Day gift, 6th Street is the place to go. With everything from adorable

boutiques for the discriminating shopper to some of the best antiquing

opportunities in Galveston County, the shopping is wonderful

when you are looking for that something special for Mom.