SATURDAYS ON 6TH STREET -THE “ORIGINAL” SOCIAL MEDIA!
Seems with the warmer weather, 6th Street is coming alive with activity.
We just finished a wonderful Art Walk and almost immediately the
weekend was filled with some of the most stunning Hot Rods and the
smell of crawdads and funnel cake. Next on the Roster is the annual
Firefighters Games on May 18th and 19th. From an Antique Firetruck
show, a 5K run, horseshoe tournament, Firefighter competitions, and
so much more, there is a something for everyone at The Firefighter
Games! Next up is a Saturday morning Doggie Parade on May 26th
with booths for registration, vaccinations, and adoptions. Lots of wonderful
foods and demonstrations. So plan on bringing the family – lots
of Snapchat opportunities too if the kids are bored with actual human
contact!
And while you are in the neighborhood, drop in to see the award winning
model of the Texas City Dike. The model was made by 3rd and
4th year TCISD architecture students, and won Best of Show and
Superior Blue ribbons. The students are donating the model to the
Museum’s permanent collection, and it will be on public display until
September 1, 2018.
And one last hint, in case you are still looking for that perfect Mother’s
Day gift, 6th Street is the place to go. With everything from adorable
boutiques for the discriminating shopper to some of the best antiquing
opportunities in Galveston County, the shopping is wonderful
when you are looking for that something special for Mom.
