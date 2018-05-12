WE’RE GOING NOSE TO NOSE

Come see the newly renovated EVENT SPOT right next to Dillian’s Dream and help him celebrate

RED NOSE DAY. Mayor Bobby Hocking is issuing a proclamation declaring La Marque,

Texas RED NOSE CENTRAL. There will be BBQ and all the fixins for everyone who brings a

RED NOSE. You can always get a Snow Cone at Dillian’s Sweet Treats Located at 1765 and

Albert St.May 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy home cooked BBQ, baked beans and potato salad, dirty rice and broccoli casserole.

Come early if you’re hungry! Entry Fee I One Red Nose which you can get at any Walgreens.

So come out and celebrate as we all work to end child poverty ONE RED NOSE AT A TIME! Be

sure to watch the show on NBC May 24th.

ABOUT THE SHOW

Celebrating Red Nose Day for the third year in a row, NBC has anchored a special night of programming

on Thursday, May 25 with Chris Hardwick hosting the “The Red Nose Day Special”

at 10:00 p.m. In addition, Academy Award winner Julia Roberts and other stars partake in Red

Nose Day-themed programming throughout the night that both entertains viewers and gives

them an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of kids in need.

“Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT is followed by a very special

9:00 p.m. episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red

Nose Day,” with Roberts venturing to Kenya, leading up to

NBC’s third annual “The Red Nose Day Special,” hosted

by Hardwick at 10:00 p.m. The three shows are seamlessly

tied together in celebration of Red Nose Day, with calls to

action to donate throughout each of the three programs.

Throughout the night, viewers will be entertained, learn

about the programs supported by Red Nose Day that are

helping to change the lives of children, and have the opportunity

to support the charity through calls to donate, making

a real difference for kids in need here in the U.S. and

around the world.

The one-hour “Red Nose Day Special,” hosted by comedian

Chris Hardwick, will be broadcast live from Rockefeller

Plaza in New York City in support of the Red Nose

Day charity campaign.Shedding light on kids in need, Julia

Roberts visits Africa and Paul Rudd visits rural Maine to

show how children’s lives can be changed and saved by

Red Nose Day funds.

The special will also feature “Red Nose Day Actually,”

the much-anticipated reunion sequel to “Love Actually,”.

Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run by the

nonprofit organization Comic Relief Inc., a registered U.S.

501(c)(3) public charity.