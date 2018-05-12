WE’RE GOING NOSE TO NOSE
Come see the newly renovated EVENT SPOT right next to Dillian’s Dream and help him celebrate
RED NOSE DAY. Mayor Bobby Hocking is issuing a proclamation declaring La Marque,
Texas RED NOSE CENTRAL. There will be BBQ and all the fixins for everyone who brings a
RED NOSE. You can always get a Snow Cone at Dillian’s Sweet Treats Located at 1765 and
Albert St.May 19th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Enjoy home cooked BBQ, baked beans and potato salad, dirty rice and broccoli casserole.
Come early if you’re hungry! Entry Fee I One Red Nose which you can get at any Walgreens.
So come out and celebrate as we all work to end child poverty ONE RED NOSE AT A TIME! Be
sure to watch the show on NBC May 24th.
ABOUT THE SHOW
Celebrating Red Nose Day for the third year in a row, NBC has anchored a special night of programming
on Thursday, May 25 with Chris Hardwick hosting the “The Red Nose Day Special”
at 10:00 p.m. In addition, Academy Award winner Julia Roberts and other stars partake in Red
Nose Day-themed programming throughout the night that both entertains viewers and gives
them an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of kids in need.
“Celebrity Ninja Warrior for Red Nose Day” at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT is followed by a very special
9:00 p.m. episode of “Running Wild with Bear Grylls for Red
Nose Day,” with Roberts venturing to Kenya, leading up to
NBC’s third annual “The Red Nose Day Special,” hosted
by Hardwick at 10:00 p.m. The three shows are seamlessly
tied together in celebration of Red Nose Day, with calls to
action to donate throughout each of the three programs.
Throughout the night, viewers will be entertained, learn
about the programs supported by Red Nose Day that are
helping to change the lives of children, and have the opportunity
to support the charity through calls to donate, making
a real difference for kids in need here in the U.S. and
around the world.
The one-hour “Red Nose Day Special,” hosted by comedian
Chris Hardwick, will be broadcast live from Rockefeller
Plaza in New York City in support of the Red Nose
Day charity campaign.Shedding light on kids in need, Julia
Roberts visits Africa and Paul Rudd visits rural Maine to
show how children’s lives can be changed and saved by
Red Nose Day funds.
The special will also feature “Red Nose Day Actually,”
the much-anticipated reunion sequel to “Love Actually,”.
Red Nose Day is a fundraising campaign run by the
nonprofit organization Comic Relief Inc., a registered U.S.
501(c)(3) public charity.
