Kona Ice donated $4000 to the Dickinson Education Foundation in order to support four high-school seniors

and help them achieve their college related goals. The money—which will be divided amongst the

chosen seniors—will be used to fund the heart award scholarship. Pictured, from left, are: Jenna Simsen,

Director of Marketing and Digital Media; Stormie King, Education Foundation Support Specialist; Christin

Saddler, Kona Ice Manager; Diane Mackey, Dickinson Education Foundation President; Amanda Flannery,

Dickinson Education Foundation Director; and Zeke Contreras, Stadium Manager. –Photo Courtesy DISD