ANCHOR POINT HOSTS SUMMER PATHWAY TO HOPE CAMP!

It’s that time of year again! Our Pathway to Hope

Summer Family Camp is just around the corner, June

25-29, 2018 and September 10-November 12 (Monday

nights)! We are excited to be back at University

Baptist Church this summer. Our Pathway to Hope

Camp is based on Texas Christian University’s Trust-

Based Relational Intervention (TBRI). This intervention

was developed for children from hard places

(foster care, adopted, trauma, abuse, neglect, etc).

What TBRI teaches us, is that trauma has wired the

brain a certain way which takes children off their normal

developmental trajectory. By using TBRI with

these children, we can actually begin to rewire the

brain and bring the children back to their normal developmental

trajectory! In addition to working with the

children, we also include the parents. We walk each

parent through an Adult Attachment Inventory (AAI).

This interview will help us better understand of each

parent’s attachment style and how they may be triggering

or miscuing their child’s behaviors. This is incredibly

difficult for our parents to go through because

often they do not want to revisit the past. However,

as Karyn Purvis (co-creator of TBRI) often said, “we

cannot lead a child to a place we have never been.”

Ultimately, if we are unable to heal from our past, we

will never be able to lead our children down the path

of healing. Our camp is so powerful! Not only are

we helping these children, we are helping

these parents receive healing which

will impact the family for generations to

come. For more information about how to

be a camp family or volunteering during

camp you can find applications online at

www.anchorpoint.us or contact Rendie

at 832.632.1221 x200

FREE Prenatal and Parenting Classes

at Anchor Point. These 9-week classes

are open to the public and totally free.

Topics covered includes healthy pregnancy,

labor & delivery, natural pain management,

newborn care, infant bonding

& attachment, baby massage, nutrition,

milestones, and budgeting. All the classes

are taught by nurses, certified lactation

consultants, licensed counseling therapist,

occupational therapist, and nurse

practitioners. For more information contact Shelley

shelley@anchorpoint.us or call 832-632-1221.

COMMUNITY CALENDAR LISTINGS:

Discover Adoption: June 9, 9 am- 3 pm – 1905 Capri

Lane, Seabrook, TX. This one day workshop helps

navigate the world of foster care and adoption. For

more information contact Rendie call 832.632.1221,

or email: rendie@anchorpoint.us. Lunch is provided!

Pathway to Hope Fall Camp: Sept.10 – November

12 (8-week camp on Monday nights) For more information

to attend camp or to volunteer as a Camp

Buddy, please call 832.632.1221 x. 200, or email:

info@anchorpoint.us