BAHP ANNOUNCES 2018-19 SEASON

By Bay Area Harbour Playhouse

The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse has selected its

2018-19 season — nine shows including two musicals,

four comedies, and three dramas.

Artistic Director Bennie Nipper made the announcement

this week at the theatre, 3803 Highway

3 in Dickinson.

“Young Frankenstein,” the ever-popular musical

by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, will be the

first show, opening July 13 – August 5. Veteran

Amber Fabion will direct the large cast, assisted

by Christopher Lowe. Stephanie Hendrickson will

be the choreographer and Whitney Wyatt, vocal

director.

Fabian will also direct the other musical, “White

Christmas,” by David Ives, Pau Blake, and Irving

Berlin, November 30 – December 16.

Comedies include ”Dixie Swim Club,” a repeat

from last year that was interrupted by Hurricane

Harvey. The show, written by popular Texas playwrights

Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie

Wooten, will have only eight performances (November

9 – 18). It will be directed by Kaira Jackson.

Nipper invites newcomers (even those with little

experience) to come help produce “The Dining

Room” (May 24 – June 16). The show is a mosaic

of interrelated scenes – some funny, some touching,

some rueful – creating an in-depth portrait

of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class

WASP. Six people will each produce a short act

of the play by A. R. Gurney and Nipper opens this

opportunity to young talent, new to directing.

Nipper will also direct one of the three dramas,

“A Piece of My Heart” by Shirley Lauro (September

7-23) . Mike Fabian will direct “The Hound of

Baskervilles,” (October 12 – November 4) a Sherlock

Holmes thriller by Conan Doyle and “Night

Watch” by Lucille Fletcher (February 1-24).

Other comedies include “Odd Couple,” by Neil

Simon (April 26 – May 12) and “The Rainmaker,”

(March 8-31) by N. Richard Nash.

All performances will be on Friday and Saturday

night at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.