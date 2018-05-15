BAHP ANNOUNCES 2018-19 SEASON
By Bay Area Harbour Playhouse
The Bay Area Harbour Playhouse has selected its
2018-19 season — nine shows including two musicals,
four comedies, and three dramas.
Artistic Director Bennie Nipper made the announcement
this week at the theatre, 3803 Highway
3 in Dickinson.
“Young Frankenstein,” the ever-popular musical
by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, will be the
first show, opening July 13 – August 5. Veteran
Amber Fabion will direct the large cast, assisted
by Christopher Lowe. Stephanie Hendrickson will
be the choreographer and Whitney Wyatt, vocal
director.
Fabian will also direct the other musical, “White
Christmas,” by David Ives, Pau Blake, and Irving
Berlin, November 30 – December 16.
Comedies include ”Dixie Swim Club,” a repeat
from last year that was interrupted by Hurricane
Harvey. The show, written by popular Texas playwrights
Jesse Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie
Wooten, will have only eight performances (November
9 – 18). It will be directed by Kaira Jackson.
Nipper invites newcomers (even those with little
experience) to come help produce “The Dining
Room” (May 24 – June 16). The show is a mosaic
of interrelated scenes – some funny, some touching,
some rueful – creating an in-depth portrait
of a vanishing species: the upper-middle-class
WASP. Six people will each produce a short act
of the play by A. R. Gurney and Nipper opens this
opportunity to young talent, new to directing.
Nipper will also direct one of the three dramas,
“A Piece of My Heart” by Shirley Lauro (September
7-23) . Mike Fabian will direct “The Hound of
Baskervilles,” (October 12 – November 4) a Sherlock
Holmes thriller by Conan Doyle and “Night
Watch” by Lucille Fletcher (February 1-24).
Other comedies include “Odd Couple,” by Neil
Simon (April 26 – May 12) and “The Rainmaker,”
(March 8-31) by N. Richard Nash.
All performances will be on Friday and Saturday
night at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
