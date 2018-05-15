BOUNCE HOUSES ARE FLYING AWAY

By Trishna Buch

When I was younger I always went to a lot of birthday parties.

And at these parties there were a few staples: cake,

presents, friends, games and bouncy houses. Of course,

for any child, a bouncy house is a huge hit. We would

try and cram as many of us as possible into these giant

inflatable devices and then jump around like Tigger from

the Winnie The Pooh series. We’d try and do flips and

cartwheels, we’d try to jump high enough to reach the ceiling

and we’d even play a game where some of us would

be seated and the others would bounce, and we’d try to

get the ones seated to be lifted a few inches into the air.

It goes without saying, but the bounce houses were always

the biggest hit of the parties. I never had one at my

own birthday parties, but I made sure to go to every party

where I knew one would be in attendance.

Based on my own experiences, I would never assume

that these bounce houses could be dangerous. But I would

be wrong. A simple Internet search revealed that various

bounce house related accidents have taken place—both

inside the house and involving the house itself—that have

caused harm and even death to children. An article written

a year ago by WYFF said that “more than 113,000 people

were injured in inflatables from 2003 to 2013, most of them

children.” And reading the article from WYFF showed me

that one of the most common bounce house related accidents

take place when these devices blow away from their

location and fly through the vicinity; sometimes with the

children still inside. You can read more about these accidents

at www.wyff4.com/article/10-of-the-worst-bouncehouse-

accidents/9255869

That sounds straight like a scene from a television show,

doesn’t it? And you would be right, because the show 9-1-

1 recently aired an episode which involved a runaway

bounce house that was pulled off its pegs, flew around with the

children (and one adult) trapped inside and eventually stopped at a

cliffside. Watching that episode, I thought to myself: there is no way

this can happen in real life. Turns out, it can. You can read more

about the episode at popculture.com/tv-shows/2018/01/18/911-

bouncy-house-scene/.

And just recently—this weekend, in fact—a child in California was

trapped inside a bounce house as it blew onto a highway. The New

York post says the child suffered minimal injuries and that the wind

was a major contributing factor, but it leads me to think—how can

we keep our bounce houses safe? You can read more about this

incident at nypost.com/2018/05/13/wind-blows-bounce-house-withchild-

inside-onto-freeway/.

According to Make Safe Happen, there are several ways to make

sure bounce houses are safe. For one thing, it is important to make

sure that the people using the bounce house are all of a similar

size. So that means no adults in the bounce house when there are

children in it. I mean, I understand that there is something appealing

about these devices to some adults, but the bottom line is that

they are for children. There is no need for an adult to be in one at

the same time as children, and this is further evidenced by the fact

that this has been the cause for some of the accidents. Other ways

to keep a bounce house safe is to always have adult supervision,

make sure the children are using the device safely and start safe

evacuation processes if “the bouncer begins to lose air, or if it’s too

windy”. Make Safe Happen also provides tips on how to properly

set up a bounce house, by stating that it needs to be placed in a

location that is flat and even, away from objects that could stick out

from the ground. It also needs to be away from items that could be

dangerous, such as power lines and tree branches, and needs to

be “anchored with long metal stakes that have been driven into the

ground.” And if the bounce house is set up inside, it needs to be

located away from walls. You can read more at makesafehappen.

com/articles/bounce-house-safety-tips.

Furthermore, a website called Policygenius spelt out a few more

bounce house safety tips, including: only let children who are

aged six and older use the devices, make sure they go into these

bounce houses with nothing in their pockets and all their jewelry

and eye glasses and other potentially sharp and dangerous objects

removed from their person and check your state’s regulation on

bounce houses. You can read more at www.policygenius.com/

blog/bounce-house-safety-tips/.

Bounce houses are great fun for children, and—sometimes—

adults. But it is our responsibility to make sure they are safe, so

that the accidents involving them come to a minimum or, even better,

a complete stop. It’s all about responsibility and making sure

the devices are safe, secure and being used properly