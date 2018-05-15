COM LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS EVER

PTEC Students

The College of the Mainland hosted its spring commencement

on Saturday, May 12 with more than 900 students scheduled to

receive 948 awards during two scheduled ceremonies at Abundant

Life Center in La Marque.

“We know what an incredible day this is for you. You have sacrificed

money, sleep and time with your family and friends to achieve

your goals,” Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland,

told the graduates. “In case you haven’t figured it out yet, it

was all worth it. Your success and accomplishments are from your

hard work, helped by the support of your family and friends.”

Karen Kupsa, an industrial careers instructor, was recognized as

teacher of the year among the technical staff. Beth Hammett was

named teacher of the year among the general education faculty

and also was named the Online Instructor of the Year. The teachers

of the year were selected following voting by students.

Two of those participating in graduation ceremonies Saturday

also took part last year and both are 76 years old. Madeline Adams

graduated with an Associate in Criminal Justice and last year

earned an Associate in General Studies. Also, Stanley Clayton received

his Networking Fundamentals Occupational Skills certificate

on Saturday and last year received a networking certificate.

The first ceremony honored those receiving Associate of Applied

Science and Texas High School Equivalency certificates. The second

ceremony recognized Associate of Science, Associate of Arts

and Associate of Arts in Teaching.

Speakers included students Rose Pipkin and Maizie Fernandes as

well as alumni Evan Starke and Autumn White.

By the numbers:

629 – Associate degrees awarded

243 – Certificates awarded

59 – Continuing Education certificates awarded

17 – Marketable Skills awards

2 – 76-year-old graduates (both also received awards last year)

58 – Collegiate High School graduates

25 – Students under age 18

3 – Students who are celebrating their birthday on May 12

Last year, College of the Mainland had 808 students who received

850 awards.