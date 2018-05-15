COM LARGEST GRADUATING CLASS EVER
PTEC Students
The College of the Mainland hosted its spring commencement
on Saturday, May 12 with more than 900 students scheduled to
receive 948 awards during two scheduled ceremonies at Abundant
Life Center in La Marque.
“We know what an incredible day this is for you. You have sacrificed
money, sleep and time with your family and friends to achieve
your goals,” Dr. Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland,
told the graduates. “In case you haven’t figured it out yet, it
was all worth it. Your success and accomplishments are from your
hard work, helped by the support of your family and friends.”
Karen Kupsa, an industrial careers instructor, was recognized as
teacher of the year among the technical staff. Beth Hammett was
named teacher of the year among the general education faculty
and also was named the Online Instructor of the Year. The teachers
of the year were selected following voting by students.
Two of those participating in graduation ceremonies Saturday
also took part last year and both are 76 years old. Madeline Adams
graduated with an Associate in Criminal Justice and last year
earned an Associate in General Studies. Also, Stanley Clayton received
his Networking Fundamentals Occupational Skills certificate
on Saturday and last year received a networking certificate.
The first ceremony honored those receiving Associate of Applied
Science and Texas High School Equivalency certificates. The second
ceremony recognized Associate of Science, Associate of Arts
and Associate of Arts in Teaching.
Speakers included students Rose Pipkin and Maizie Fernandes as
well as alumni Evan Starke and Autumn White.
By the numbers:
629 – Associate degrees awarded
243 – Certificates awarded
59 – Continuing Education certificates awarded
17 – Marketable Skills awards
2 – 76-year-old graduates (both also received awards last year)
58 – Collegiate High School graduates
25 – Students under age 18
3 – Students who are celebrating their birthday on May 12
Last year, College of the Mainland had 808 students who received
850 awards.
