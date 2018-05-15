LOCAL SPORTS
FROM CLEAR CREEK to Clear Springs, Santa Fe and all the way to Toyota
Center, this week is all about pursuing championship dreams while Hitchcock
and La Marque’s 7on7 teams bid for a chance to dream of bigger goals come
late June.
TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Tickets starting at $175 are still available for game two
of the Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors beginning
at 8:00pm. The winner of Monday’s opening tilt in the best-of-seven series will
have a chance establish a strong foundation as the series heads to Golden
State on Sunday. TNT will air the game live while those who can’t watch can
listen via Sportstalk 790 AM.
The Astros conclude their three-game series at the Angels when Justin Verlander
(4-2, 1.21 ERA) takes the mound for Houston against Los Angeles’ Garrett
Richards (4-1, 4.08 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin coverage
with the pregame show starting at 8:00pm leading into the first pitch, which is
scheduled for 8:40pm.
TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Clear Creek’s boys doubles duo of Michael Raji
and Carter Crookson make their bid for a state Class 6A title when the Wildcats
pair faces off against Nic Cusano and Blaine Kanak of Austin Vandegrift in the
opening round of the state quarterfinals beginning at 10:00am. The tourney will
be held at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and the Omar Smith Intramural
Tennis Center on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station.
After eliminating defending Class 5A champion Port Neches-Groves last weekend,
Santa Fe’s baseball team continues its bid to reach the state Final Four
when coach Ronnie Wulf’s Indians take on Kingwood Park in a Class 5A, Region
III best-of-three series that begins at 7:00pm. Game two of the regional
quarterfinals will be held on Friday at 7:00pm while the third game — if necessary
— will be Saturday at 1:00pm. All three games will be at Jim Kethan Field at
Deer Park High School.
A dramatic rally from a 9-0 deficit allowed Clear Springs to move past Deer Park
and earn a date against Kingwood in a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal series.
Game one starts at 7:00pm while game two will be at 7:00pm on Friday. If necessary,
a third game will be on Saturday at 1:00pm. Each game will be played at
Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston.
FRIDAY: The Astros return home to Minute Maid Park for a three-game set
against the American League Central-leading Indians. Cleveland will throw Mike
Clevinger (3-0, 2.70 ERA) while Houston counters with Charlie Morton (5-0,
2.03 ERA) when the two teams collide beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet
Southwest will begin its coverage starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.
SATURDAY: Hitchcock will host a Texas 7on7 Tournament qualifier beginning
at 9:00pm. La Marque will also be among the teams competing to make the
state tournament in College Station on June 28-29. The Bulldogs reached the
Division II quarterfinals in 2016 while La Marque will seek to return to the state
tourney after missing out last season.
It’s an early start for the Astros in the second game of the weekend series
against the Indians. Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 3.10 ERA) gets the call for Houston
while Cleveland brings out ace hurler Corey Kluber (6-2, 2.34 ERA) in what
could be a low-scoring affair between two of the American League’s top pitchers.
AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 2:30pm that will
lead into the 3:10pm start time.
