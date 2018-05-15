LOCAL SPORTS

FROM CLEAR CREEK to Clear Springs, Santa Fe and all the way to Toyota

Center, this week is all about pursuing championship dreams while Hitchcock

and La Marque’s 7on7 teams bid for a chance to dream of bigger goals come

late June.

TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Tickets starting at $175 are still available for game two

of the Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors beginning

at 8:00pm. The winner of Monday’s opening tilt in the best-of-seven series will

have a chance establish a strong foundation as the series heads to Golden

State on Sunday. TNT will air the game live while those who can’t watch can

listen via Sportstalk 790 AM.

The Astros conclude their three-game series at the Angels when Justin Verlander

(4-2, 1.21 ERA) takes the mound for Houston against Los Angeles’ Garrett

Richards (4-1, 4.08 ERA). AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will begin coverage

with the pregame show starting at 8:00pm leading into the first pitch, which is

scheduled for 8:40pm.

TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Clear Creek’s boys doubles duo of Michael Raji

and Carter Crookson make their bid for a state Class 6A title when the Wildcats

pair faces off against Nic Cusano and Blaine Kanak of Austin Vandegrift in the

opening round of the state quarterfinals beginning at 10:00am. The tourney will

be held at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center and the Omar Smith Intramural

Tennis Center on the campus of Texas A&M University in College Station.

After eliminating defending Class 5A champion Port Neches-Groves last weekend,

Santa Fe’s baseball team continues its bid to reach the state Final Four

when coach Ronnie Wulf’s Indians take on Kingwood Park in a Class 5A, Region

III best-of-three series that begins at 7:00pm. Game two of the regional

quarterfinals will be held on Friday at 7:00pm while the third game — if necessary

— will be Saturday at 1:00pm. All three games will be at Jim Kethan Field at

Deer Park High School.

A dramatic rally from a 9-0 deficit allowed Clear Springs to move past Deer Park

and earn a date against Kingwood in a Class 6A, Region III quarterfinal series.

Game one starts at 7:00pm while game two will be at 7:00pm on Friday. If necessary,

a third game will be on Saturday at 1:00pm. Each game will be played at

Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston.

FRIDAY: The Astros return home to Minute Maid Park for a three-game set

against the American League Central-leading Indians. Cleveland will throw Mike

Clevinger (3-0, 2.70 ERA) while Houston counters with Charlie Morton (5-0,

2.03 ERA) when the two teams collide beginning at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet

Southwest will begin its coverage starting at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

SATURDAY: Hitchcock will host a Texas 7on7 Tournament qualifier beginning

at 9:00pm. La Marque will also be among the teams competing to make the

state tournament in College Station on June 28-29. The Bulldogs reached the

Division II quarterfinals in 2016 while La Marque will seek to return to the state

tourney after missing out last season.

It’s an early start for the Astros in the second game of the weekend series

against the Indians. Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 3.10 ERA) gets the call for Houston

while Cleveland brings out ace hurler Corey Kluber (6-2, 2.34 ERA) in what

could be a low-scoring affair between two of the American League’s top pitchers.

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts the pregame show at 2:30pm that will

lead into the 3:10pm start time.