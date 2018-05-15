SO MUCH WINNING! AREA TRIO CAPTURE GOLD AT STATE TRACK AND FIELD FINALS

GALVESTON COUNTY’s athletes shined at the state track and field finals in Austin

this past weekend as Clear Falls, Dickinson and La Marque welcomed home first

place finishers in the two-day conclusion to the UIL season.

Briana Garcia of Clear Falls captured the girls Class 6A 300 meter dash with a

time of 42.53 while Dickinson’s Koi Johnson brought home the girls 6A title in the

triple jump (41 feet, 8.25 inches) and La Marque’s Jackeria Woodkins outran the

competition to deliver the girls 3A 400 meter championship with a time of 56.0

seconds.

Clear Springs’ Kirk Collins and Dickinson’s Chris Welch medaled in their respective

events. Collins earned a pair of third place finishes in the 6A boys 110

meter hurdles (13.84 seconds) and 300 meter hurdles (37.44 seconds) while Welch

placed second in the 6A boys triple jump with a performance of 50 feet, .03 inches.

Welch and Woodkins were also dual performers as Welch finished sixth in the

long jump (23 feet, 8.25 inches) and Woodkins finished sixth in the 400 meter dash

with a time of 25.34 seconds.

Clear Falls girls relay team of Kennedy Wade, Afiah Braithwaite, Destany Muckleroy

and Chermariea Hardy finished sixth in the 4×400 meter relay with a time of

3:47.95.

The Hitchcock girls 4×100 relay team of Selena Goodman, Breanna Birdow, Majesty

Otems and Chrishuna McDaniel finished fifth in the event with a time of 48.98

seconds while Birdow, Otems, Arianna Daniels and McDaniel placed seventh in

the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 1:44.37.

Birdow also participated in the girls 3A triple jump, finishing ninth with a best of

34 feet, .75 inches.