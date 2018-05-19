FINDING INSPIRATION
Through the many years of my column I have
been asked by several people about who or
what inspires me. There are a few people who
have truly inspired me in my lifetime. My husband
Michael was one of them. He faced life,
medical challenges, and many ups and downs
with so much bravery and patience. The other is a little girl who at the age
of six had a stroke. She went from being an active, vibrant busy as a bee
kid, to being paralyzed on the left side of her body, from her face to her feet.
It was amazing watching her battle back, through years of physical and occupational
therapy and even surgery to try to help with muscles that atrophied.
Growing up with a physical handicap was not easy, yet again she faced that
boldly. There were tears at times. Kids can be cruel, even in high school, and
if you can’t wear the latest trendy shoes or do various things because of your
handicap, you get excluded. As I watched her grow, I saw the most beautiful
butterfly emerge from her cocoon. Her compassion is limitless. Her generosity
is endless. Her ability to love even the unlovely knows no bounds. She
has courage, determination, fortitude, and grace. She put herself through
college, has a degree in Political Science, and
has works at our State Capitol for the Senate. For
most of her life she has inspired me, and helped
me believe that there is nothing that I cannot face
as long as I believe in my heart that there is a
way to work through the tough times. She is an
amazing woman now. An amazing woman that is
my inspiration, and that also happens to be my
daughter.
