FINDING INSPIRATION

Through the many years of my column I have

been asked by several people about who or

what inspires me. There are a few people who

have truly inspired me in my lifetime. My husband

Michael was one of them. He faced life,

medical challenges, and many ups and downs

with so much bravery and patience. The other is a little girl who at the age

of six had a stroke. She went from being an active, vibrant busy as a bee

kid, to being paralyzed on the left side of her body, from her face to her feet.

It was amazing watching her battle back, through years of physical and occupational

therapy and even surgery to try to help with muscles that atrophied.

Growing up with a physical handicap was not easy, yet again she faced that

boldly. There were tears at times. Kids can be cruel, even in high school, and

if you can’t wear the latest trendy shoes or do various things because of your

handicap, you get excluded. As I watched her grow, I saw the most beautiful

butterfly emerge from her cocoon. Her compassion is limitless. Her generosity

is endless. Her ability to love even the unlovely knows no bounds. She

has courage, determination, fortitude, and grace. She put herself through

college, has a degree in Political Science, and

has works at our State Capitol for the Senate. For

most of her life she has inspired me, and helped

me believe that there is nothing that I cannot face

as long as I believe in my heart that there is a

way to work through the tough times. She is an

amazing woman now. An amazing woman that is

my inspiration, and that also happens to be my

daughter.