NEVER AGAIN

Local fallen officers honored at annual memorial service JUDGE KERRY T. Neves spoke of “curious times” that faced local law enforcement during Thursday’s

annual memorial service at Joe Max Taylor Galveston Law Enforcement Center. On Friday morning, Judge Neves’ words rang true in a tragic manner. Santa Fe ISD police officer John Barnes was one of the 10 wounded during the shooting at Santa Fe High School that took 10 lives. Barnes was shot in the upper arm and was transported to UTMB in Galveston where was in critical condition as of press time. The timing of the shooting, which occurred during National Police Week, was a reminder of both the value of law enforcement and the risks they take on a daily basis. Friday also displayed the camraderie that comes with the job as law enforcement from Galveston to Houston — along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Federal Bureau of Investigation — came together in support of Santa Fe’s police department. “It’s very important that we support our police,” said Kelly Oberg of Santa Fe, who attended the service, which included a placing of the Memorial wreath and a roll call of fallen officers from the Galveston County area. “Being here makes us realize the sacrifices not only they make, but their families as well.”

A total of 30 officers from Galveston County have been killed in the line of duty since 1873, including six who lost their lives in the 1900 Storm. The most recent local officer to die in the line of duty was Galveston’s Robert L. John, who lost his life on August 16, 1990. Oberg is a 2015 graduate of the Santa Fe Citizen’s Police Academy,

which gives residents an opportunity to discover firsthand the tasks facing law enforcement officers. The attendees learn everything from how officers handle traffic stops to riding along with on duty officers during the 14-week session that usually begins in February. “Being involved opened my eyes to what they do,” said Oberg.

“It’s a chance to show respect to our officers,” added Cathy Rice, who, like Oberg, was a 2015 CPA graduate. “I became more aware