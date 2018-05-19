Office of the Mayor of the City of La Marque PROCLAMATION
WHEREAS, Red Nose Day is a campaign dedicated to raising money for children and
young people living in poverty by simply having fun and making people laugh,
originally organized by Comic Relief and was built on the foundation that the power of
entertainment can drive positive change; and
WHEREAS, as the name suggests, the day involves the wearing of plastic/foam red
noses which are available exclusively at Walgreens nationwide for a donation, and all
proceeds help support this cause; and
WHEREAS, since its launch in 2015, Red Nose Day in the U.S. has raised over $1
million and has sold of 30 million of the campaign’s ionic Red Noses, positively
impacting the lives of 8.3 million children living in poverty; and
WHEREAS, Red Nose Day 2018 is on Thursday, May 24. Money raised goes to the
Red Nose Day Fund, which supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy
and educated, both in America and abroad. Beneficiaries include the Boys & Girls
Clubs of America; charity: water; Children’s Health Fund; Feeding America; Gavi, the
Vaccine Alliance; National Council of La Raza; Save the Children; and The Global
Fund.
NOW THEREFORE, we the Mayor and City Council by virtue of our authority
vested by the City of La Marque, Texas do hereby proclaim the month of May as:
“RED NOSE” MONTH
and encourage urge all citizens, businesses and schools to help each other to learn more
about poverty and encourage everyone to do their part to help end poverty.
In testimony whereof, witness my hand and the Seal of the City of La Marque, this
14th day of May, 2018.
Leave a Comment