Office of the Mayor of the City of La Marque PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS, Red Nose Day is a campaign dedicated to raising money for children and

young people living in poverty by simply having fun and making people laugh,

originally organized by Comic Relief and was built on the foundation that the power of

entertainment can drive positive change; and

WHEREAS, as the name suggests, the day involves the wearing of plastic/foam red

noses which are available exclusively at Walgreens nationwide for a donation, and all

proceeds help support this cause; and

WHEREAS, since its launch in 2015, Red Nose Day in the U.S. has raised over $1

million and has sold of 30 million of the campaign’s ionic Red Noses, positively

impacting the lives of 8.3 million children living in poverty; and

WHEREAS, Red Nose Day 2018 is on Thursday, May 24. Money raised goes to the

Red Nose Day Fund, which supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy

and educated, both in America and abroad. Beneficiaries include the Boys & Girls

Clubs of America; charity: water; Children’s Health Fund; Feeding America; Gavi, the

Vaccine Alliance; National Council of La Raza; Save the Children; and The Global

Fund.

NOW THEREFORE, we the Mayor and City Council by virtue of our authority

vested by the City of La Marque, Texas do hereby proclaim the month of May as:

“RED NOSE” MONTH

and encourage urge all citizens, businesses and schools to help each other to learn more

about poverty and encourage everyone to do their part to help end poverty.

In testimony whereof, witness my hand and the Seal of the City of La Marque, this

14th day of May, 2018.