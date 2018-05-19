SENATOR LARRY TAYLOR ON SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL TRAGEDY

(Austin, TX) – Senator Larry Taylor (RFriendswood)

today issued the following statement:

I am saddened and shocked that an

evil act such as this has occurred in

our own community. No child should

be afraid to go to school and no parent

should endure the atrocity many parents

have faced today. We grieve for

those we’ve lost and ask that people

pray for all who have been affected by

this senseless tragedy.

State Senator Larry Taylor represents

Senate District 11, which includes Santa

Fe, Texas. He serves as Chairman

of the Senate Education Committee.