SENATOR LARRY TAYLOR ON SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL TRAGEDY
(Austin, TX) – Senator Larry Taylor (RFriendswood)
today issued the following statement:
I am saddened and shocked that an
evil act such as this has occurred in
our own community. No child should
be afraid to go to school and no parent
should endure the atrocity many parents
have faced today. We grieve for
those we’ve lost and ask that people
pray for all who have been affected by
this senseless tragedy.
State Senator Larry Taylor represents
Senate District 11, which includes Santa
Fe, Texas. He serves as Chairman
of the Senate Education Committee.
