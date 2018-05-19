‘THE OTHER 6TH STREET’ HAS A NEW LOCATION!

https://www.downtown6th.com/

Now you can find out in an instant what is happening Downtown Texas

City on 6th Street. “ I was amazed when I participated in the Taste

of Texas City how many people don’t really know we are even here;

much less all the cool things that are going on down here all the time.”

Said one participant about the revitalization of the downtown area.

From real estate agencies to lawyers to grocery stores; boutiques,

antiques, thrift shops and cigar bars; fancy coffee, interior design,

one of a kind jewelry, burritos, bowls, and ice cream; puppy parades,

art shows, car shows and firemen playing games; cook offs and an

art gallery, a museum full of history and stuff for kids of all ages; evenings

filled with Belly Dancers, great music, craft beers and special

events; kiteboarding, surf shops, clothing and of course, your local

newspaper all are all found there. There’s even an old movie theater

to rent out for your special occasions. Charm, creativity, innovation

and entrepreneurial energy makes this the place to shop; to hang out;

to find a deal; to throw a party; to start a business; to hold an event; to

meet your friends and to make new ones.

Just save downtown6th.com to your favorites and check back regularly

because there is almost always something new and exciting

happening in Downtown 6th Street in Texas City, Texas!