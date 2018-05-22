A courtroom is not a place where you would expect to find scenes

of celebration and tears of joy. Unless, of course, it is drug court.

This May, over 3,000 drug courts and other treatment courts

nationwide will celebrate National Drug Court Month and the most

successful justice innovation in American history. By May 31, thousands

of individuals who entered the justice system due to addiction

will receive life-saving treatment and the chance to repair their

lives, reconnect with their families, and find long-term recovery.

National Drug Court Month is not just a celebration of the lives that

have been restored by drug court. It sends the powerful message

that these programs must be expanded to reach more people in

need.

Nearly thirty years ago, the first treatment court opened its doors

with a simple premise: rather than continue to allow individuals with

long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice

system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court

to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful.

Today, treatment courts and have proven that a combination

of accountability and compassion can not only save lives, but can

also save valuable resources and reduce exorbitant criminal justice

costs.

Treatment courts have become the cornerstone of justice reform

efforts aimed at reducing incarceration and protecting public safety.

We can all agree that our most dangerous criminals belong in prison,

but without interventions like treatment court it can be difficult to

separate them from the men and women whose criminal behavior

is linked to an addiction or mental health disorder. Treatment courts

represent a compassionate approach to the ravages of addiction.

This year’s National Drug Court Month celebration signals that the

time is now to reap the economic and societal benefits of expanding

this proven budget solution to all in need. More communities

need drug courts and more people struggling with addiction need

treatment, not just incarceration.

Melissa Fitzgerald is the director of Advancing Justice, an initiative

to lead evidence-based justice reform. She appeared on the NBC

hit show, “The West Wing,” for 7