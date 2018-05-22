CHARGERS CARRY ELECTRICITY, PRIDE FOR GALVESTON COUNTY

CLEAR SPRINGS’ baseball team has become a beacon light during one of the

darkest moments in Galveston County history. The Chargers are now one step

closer to playing for a chance to make the state Final Four as they start their

regional semifinal against Cy-Fair.

Meanwhile, the Rockets also continue their run for championship glory in their

Western Conference final series against Golden State and the Astros visit the

Indians in a weekend set featuring division leaders.

TODAY, WEDNESDAY: Texas City’s softball team will hold its banquet at Doyle

Center beginning at 6:00pm as the program celebrates a season that saw the

Stingarees advance to the area round of the Class 5A tournament.

Afternoon baseball at Minute Maid Park will see Justin Verlander (5-2, MLBleading

1.05 ERA) take the mound for the Astros as they close out their homestand

against the Giants, who will throw Jeff Samardzjia (1-2, 6.30 ERA) beginning

at 1:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will start its coverage with the

pregame show starting at 12:30pm.

TOMORROW, THURSDAY: Clear Springs’ baseball team continues its bid for a

state title as the Chargers open their Class 6A, Region III semifinal against Cy-

Fair beginning at 7:00pm. Springs swept Kingwood, clinching with an emotional

victory on Friday night as they dedicated their contest to the city of Santa Fe.

Game two will be played on Friday at 7:00pm while a third game, if necessary,

will be played Saturday at 12:00pm. All three games will be played at Schroeder

Park on the campus of the University of Houston.

The Western Conference finals return to Houston for game five between the

Rockets and Warriors beginning at 8:00pm. Houston went into Tuesday’s game

four trailing Golden State 2-1 following the Warriors’ emphatic 126-85 win on

Sunday night. Rockets fans will hope the series will be tied at 2-2 instead of facing

the defending World Champions in a possible elimination contest. TNT will

have the national broadcast while 790-AM will have the local radio call.

According to vividseats.com, there were just over 1,500 tickets available as of

Monday morning with prices starting at $161.

FRIDAY: After playing the role of host last weekend, the Astros will be the guest

of the Indians for a weekend set. Dallas Keuchel (3-6, 3.43 ERA) starts the

opener for Houston and will be opposed by Corey Kluber (7-2, 2.36 ERA) in a

rematch of last Saturday’s contest that saw Kluber strike out 10 over seven innings

as Cleveland claimed a 5-4 victory. Gametime starts at 6:10pm with AT&T

Sportsnet Southwest starting the coverage with the pregame show at 5:30pm.

SATURDAY: If necessary, game six of the Western Conference finals will return

to Golden State for an 8:00pm tip on TNT. A Rockets win on Tuesday would

have assured the series heads back in what would be an elimination game for

either the Rockets or Warriors. The radio broadcast will be on 790-AM.

The Astros continue their series at the Indians when Lance McCullers, Jr. (6-2,

3.20 ERA) opposes Carlos Carrasco (5-3, 3.65 ERA) starting at 6:10pm. Mc-

Cullers overpowered the Cleveland lineup on Sunday night, holding them to just

one hit over seven innings of work on his way to a 3-1 victory. AT&T Sportsnet

Southwest will start its coverage beginning with the pregame show at 5:30pm.