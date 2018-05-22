Plant of the Month: Natal Plum

Over the past few days, I received

several calls regarding the identification

of a shrub-like plant that

is growing along the Seawall on

Galveston Island. The impetus for

so many calls was not surprising.

When a shrub produces an

abundance of eye-catching flowers,

it’s likely to catch the eye of

inquisitive gardeners. When the

shrub can produce an attractive

floral display along the Gulf shore,

it is even more amazing as the salt

spray from the Gulf can be a hostile

growing environment for many

types of landscape plants.

The shrub in question is commonly

known as natal plum (Carissa

macrocarpa). Despite its

common name, natal plum is not

closely related to plums that we

purchase in the grocery store or

grow in home orchards. Natal

plum is native to the coastal region

of Natal, South Africa.

While natal plum may produce

flowers and fruits throughout the

year, the peak period for flowering

and fruiting is May through September.

Flowering was a bit delayed

this spring and is likely due

to the unusually cold temperatures

of winter. The edible fruit is an attractive,

plum-shaped red berry

about 2 inches long which tastes

like sweet cranberries.

Natal plum is an outstanding

plant for areas near the shoreline.

It’s little wonder that Natal plum is

often a major component of commercial

landscapes along the Seawall

including hotel and restaurant

landscapes.

Leaves are densely spaced, attractive

dark-green and glossy. It’s

a low maintenance shrub once it

becomes well-established in the

landscape.

Natal plum has a drawback—its

branches are armed with stout and

double-tipped thorns that grow

1-to-2 inches long.