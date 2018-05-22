HITCHCOCK QUALIFIES FOR STATE 7 ON 7 TOURNEY

HITCHCOCK IS IN. The Bulldogs can now wait and see who else from Galveston

County will join them in College Station for the Adidas Texas 7on7 Tournament in

College Station on June 28-29.

Hosts of a Division II qualifying tourney, Hitchcock became the area’s first team

to make reservations to College Station after going undefeated on Saturday, clinching

their fifth straight state 7on7 tourney bid with a 25-14 win over Houston Furr.

“It’s become a yearly thing for this program,” said Bulldogs defensive back Rodnell

Mason. “It’s always a great time to be out here with my teammates and it’s

even better knowing we’re going back to compete for a state title.”

A 49-13 win over Brazos Christian got Hitchcock started before they followed

up with a hard-fought 28-20 win over La Marque that saw the Bulldogs give up a

lead against their area rival before a pair of late scores allowed them to escape

with the win.

The Cougars had a chance to grab the second qualifying spot but a touchdown

in the final three minutes from East Bernard proved to be game-winner in a seesaw

26-20 affair that allowed the Brahmas to punch their ticket to College Station.

La Marque had an up and down performance, losing to Hitchcock but bounced

back with a solid effort during a 31-14 victory over Brazos Christian. On both sides

of the ball, the Cougars showed flashes of potential yet also hurt themselves with

mistakes in what their first appearance under new coach Shaun Evans.

“Overall, I think we did some good things,” said La Marque offensive coordinator

Anthony Evans. “I feel we competed pretty well but we have to do so as a team.

That is something that will come in time.”

Both Hitchcock’s Pacey Jones and La Marque’s Kobe Gatson, who will entering

starting roles at quarterback this fall, left positive impressions for their coaches.

Jones displayed an accurate arm and the ability to move the ball downfield with

short passes while Gatson showed an aggressive, quick-strike trait that could work

well for a Cougars team that had become more ground-oriented in previous years.

Despite La Marque’s return to Class 4A, the two schools will continue their rivalry

when the Cougars welcome the Bulldogs to Etheredge Stadium on September 14.

“We look forward to playing them again. It will be intense as always,” said Mason,

whose Bulldogs defeated the Coogs in an 8-7 nailbiter last November