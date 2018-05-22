“IT’S JUST TOO MUCH!”

This last Saturday and Sunday, Texas City families

opened their homes to friends and family from Santa

Fe because the media was so thick “You can’t even

go to the grocery store without someone sticking a

microphone or a camera in your face. We just had

to get out of there.” “It’s all over the tv, all over social

media – people tearing into each other and they don’t

even have a clue what happened! My kids don’t need

to watch people screaming at each other.” said another

mother. “Don’t they understand that every kid

in that school is traumatized by what happened? Every.

Single. One. I just don’t get it.” I understand the

importance of covering stories, I do, and when it is a

story of such significance as the Santa Fe incident,

people are anxious to hear what happened and want

to follow closely as facts emerge.

All that aside, I cannot shake the vision of that

young girl walking down Hwy 6 crying ; so upset

that the media would not leave her alone in her grief.

“What were they trying to do? They were scaring me!

One guy asked me if I saw any bodies! I wanted to

hit him!” Mothers were asking reporters to please not

talk to the kids; just, if they must, direct their questions

to the parents. One student got a call at home

from the New York Times – fortunately the mother

was there to intercede.

Santa Fe ISD administration staff scheduled a

press conference each day at 1:00 pm to keep the

media up to date and still the media was scattered all

over this small town, looking for someone, anyone, to

“show the human side” of this tragedy. I feel compelled

to ask though, if this

kind of behavior by

the press is humane?

Or is it, like

one mother said,

“just too much”?

I heard the press

referred to as “vultures”

numerous

times; as if they

were feeding off

the pain and horror

of the victims

and their families.

Certainly there are

those who want to

tell their story and

that is a good thing.

I just wonder about

the impact this kind

of intrusion into the

lives of those trying

to make some

kind of sense out of

something so very

senseless, is ever the right thing, the humane thing,

the professional thing, the honorable thing to do just

to get a story.