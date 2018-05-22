WHAT TO DO IN THE EVENT OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER
By Trishna Buch
The threat of active shooters has been fresh on our minds, and
more so after the events that took place at Santa Fe High School
on Friday. Not only are we dealing with the aftermath of the
shooting and thinking of the victims and trying to figure out what
we can do to help, we are also thinking of what steps to take if
we ever find ourselves in a situation involving an active shooter.
These are challenging times in society. The threat of an active
shooter in a populated place is on the minds of both the public
and law enforcement. Active shooter situations are unpredictable
and evolve quickly. Have you thought about what you and
your family would do? You have three options: RUN, HIDE, FIGHT
The FBI recently released an Active Shooter Study. Here are
some of the findings:
Number of incidents are increasing
The shooter could be anyone, there is no profile. 70% of incidents
occurred in educational or business environments. Incidents
occurred in 40 states. Most involve a single shooter.
RUN
If you can get out safely, do it! Call 911 when you are safe.
HIDE
If evacuation is not possible, find a place to hide. Silence your
phone.
INFORMATION TO PROVIDE TO 911 OPERATORS
Location of the active shooter – Number of shooters – Physical
descriptions of shooters
PREPARING YOUR FAMILY
You can prepare yourself and family by having a plan. Whether
at work, school, or in another public place: Do you know where
the exits are? If you get separated, where will you meet up?
Where can you run? Where can you hide? What would you
use to fight?
What do you expect your children to do in the event of an active
shooter at school?
Any amount of preparation is better than none. Discuss your
plan with your family so that each of you understands what to do
and where each of you will run to or hide. Practice. Again, any
amount of preparation is better than none
Leave a Comment