WHAT TO DO IN THE EVENT OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER

By Trishna Buch

The threat of active shooters has been fresh on our minds, and

more so after the events that took place at Santa Fe High School

on Friday. Not only are we dealing with the aftermath of the

shooting and thinking of the victims and trying to figure out what

we can do to help, we are also thinking of what steps to take if

we ever find ourselves in a situation involving an active shooter.

These are challenging times in society. The threat of an active

shooter in a populated place is on the minds of both the public

and law enforcement. Active shooter situations are unpredictable

and evolve quickly. Have you thought about what you and

your family would do? You have three options: RUN, HIDE, FIGHT

The FBI recently released an Active Shooter Study. Here are

some of the findings:

Number of incidents are increasing

The shooter could be anyone, there is no profile. 70% of incidents

occurred in educational or business environments. Incidents

occurred in 40 states. Most involve a single shooter.

RUN

If you can get out safely, do it! Call 911 when you are safe.

HIDE

If evacuation is not possible, find a place to hide. Silence your

phone.

INFORMATION TO PROVIDE TO 911 OPERATORS

Location of the active shooter – Number of shooters – Physical

descriptions of shooters

PREPARING YOUR FAMILY

You can prepare yourself and family by having a plan. Whether

at work, school, or in another public place: Do you know where

the exits are? If you get separated, where will you meet up?

Where can you run? Where can you hide? What would you

use to fight?

What do you expect your children to do in the event of an active

shooter at school?

Any amount of preparation is better than none. Discuss your

plan with your family so that each of you understands what to do

and where each of you will run to or hide. Practice. Again, any

amount of preparation is better than none