Students from Galveston College’s Quickstart Electrical
Helper training program completed their training
earlier this month. The program is funded by a
Texas Workforce Commission grant and is taught by
Marshel Settlemire and Robert Reeves. Ten students
completed the eight weeks of training. Pictured, front
row from left, are: Corey LaDay, Daniel Sanchez and
David Dellolio. Pictured, middle row from left, are: JR
Cisneros, Settlemire, Sid Rambin, Raymond Panamerio,
Faisel Nofal and Horacio Galvan. Pictured, back
row, is: Louis Romero. –Photo Courtesy Galveston
College
