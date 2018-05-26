Students from Galveston College’s Quickstart Electrical

Helper training program completed their training

earlier this month. The program is funded by a

Texas Workforce Commission grant and is taught by

Marshel Settlemire and Robert Reeves. Ten students

completed the eight weeks of training. Pictured, front

row from left, are: Corey LaDay, Daniel Sanchez and

David Dellolio. Pictured, middle row from left, are: JR

Cisneros, Settlemire, Sid Rambin, Raymond Panamerio,

Faisel Nofal and Horacio Galvan. Pictured, back

row, is: Louis Romero. –Photo Courtesy Galveston

College